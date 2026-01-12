Gate Reports Stable Reserves With Total Coverage At $9.48B, Exceeding Industry Benchmarks

In Brief Gate reported stable and well-covered reserves across major assets while emphasizing transparency, security, and continued growth in its global user base and Web3 ecosystem.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate published an updated reserve disclosure indicating that its reserve structure remains stable. The report shows that as of January 6th, 2026, the platform’s total reserve coverage increased from 124% to 125%, with overall reserves reaching $9.478 billion, exceeding the commonly referenced industry safety threshold of 100%.

The disclosed reserves support close to 500 categories of user assets, reflecting a high level of asset redundancy and risk mitigation under volatile market conditions.

For primary assets, BTC customer balances amounted to 17,640 BTC, while platform-held reserves rose to 24,817 BTC, increasing the excess reserve ratio from 33.96% to 40.69%. ETH customer balances expanded from 332,801 ETH to 337,565 ETH, with corresponding platform reserves increasing from 419,096 ETH to 419,320 ETH, producing an excess reserve ratio of 24.22%.

In the stablecoin segment, USDT customer holdings grew from 1.333 billion to 1.385 billion tokens, while platform reserves reached 1.516 billion tokens, equivalent to an excess reserve ratio of 9.45%.

Other major assets, including GT, USDC, and XRP, also recorded reserve levels well above full coverage, at 144.82%, 188.67%, and 116.09% respectively, reinforcing the platform’s overall asset protection position.

Gate Strengthens Security And Transparency Amid Global Growth And Web3 Expansion

The company stated that it continues to advance transparency and security standards across the sector through ongoing technological development. Its approach includes early adoption of full-reserve commitments, implementation of zero-knowledge proof mechanisms, verification of cold and hot wallet ownership, and the use of Merkle tree structures and user balance snapshots to enable independent verification.

In parallel, Gate has established a comprehensive protection framework covering trading operations, asset custody, and platform security through internally developed systems, multi-signature storage, and structured vulnerability reward programs.

According to its 2025 annual report, the platform’s global user base is nearing 50 million, with growth observed across both spot and derivatives activity and futures market share reaching double-digit levels.

The company has also expanded income products, asset management services, and new asset distribution models, while accelerating development of decentralized infrastructure in line with its All in Web3 strategy. Looking forward, Gate indicated that reserve transparency and security will remain central to its long-term development objectives, alongside continued investment in technology, ecosystem expansion, and service infrastructure to support a more stable and sustainable digital asset industry.

