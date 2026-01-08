en en
News Report Technology
January 08, 2026

Gate Completes $26.9M GT Burn, Deepening Long-Term Deflationary Strategy

Published: January 08, 2026
Edited and fact-checked: January 08, 2026

In Brief

Gate completed its Q4 2025 GT token burn of over 2.16 million tokens worth $26.9 million, reinforcing its long-term deflationary strategy while expanding its Web3 ecosystem.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate announced the completion of the on-chain burn of GateToken (GT) for the fourth quarter of 2025. A total of 2,163,900.48229 GT were sent to the burn address, representing a value exceeding $26.92 million. Since the beginning of the burning program, a cumulative total of 184,819,426 GT has been permanently removed from circulation, with an estimated value of over $1.9 billion at current market prices.

GT serves as the primary platform token for Gate and the native asset of Gate Chain, functioning both as a utility token and the gas fee token for the network. Since the launch of the GateChain mainnet in 2019, GT has operated under a continuous deflationary mechanism, reducing the total supply from the initial 300 million tokens by approximately 61.61%.

The launch of the high-performance Layer 2 network, Gate Layer, along with a series of decentralized applications such as Gate Perp DEX, Gate Fun, and the cross-chain meme trading and analytics platform Meme Go, has further reinforced GT’s role within the Gate ecosystem. As the exclusive gas token for Gate Layer, GT’s on-chain utility and demand continue to expand alongside the ecosystem’s growth.

Gate Advances Toward Deflationary GT Model While Expanding Web3 Ecosystem And Infra

The platform remains dedicated to its token-burning schedule, advancing toward a deflationary model that complies with regulations and enhances GT’s scarcity and long-term value. By combining ongoing innovation with ecosystem development, Gate aims to create a secure, efficient, and open blockchain infrastructure that delivers a comprehensive Web3 experience globally and contributes to the growth of the cryptocurrency sector.

Additionally, Gate continues to implement its All in Web3 strategy, strengthening foundational infrastructure, expanding decentralized trading and multi-chain applications, and improving user experience. By integrating the deflationary model with ecosystem expansion, Gate takes a long-term approach to fostering the maturity, sustainability, and resilience of Web3 infrastructure.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa Davidson - Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

