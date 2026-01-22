Gate Releases Q4 2025 Report Highlighting Trading Growth And Expanded On-Chain And Compliance Initiatives

In Brief In Q4 2025, Gate reinforced its position as a leading global crypto platform by growing trading volumes, expanding its Web3 ecosystem, advancing on-chain integrations, and strengthening compliance, asset management, and brand initiatives.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate released its Q4 2025 report, highlighting continued progress across its core trading operations, Web3 ecosystem development, and international compliance initiatives.

Throughout the quarter, Gate achieved strong performance in spot and derivatives trading volumes, expanded its product ecosystem, and advanced on-chain integrations, reinforcing its position as a major player in the global cryptocurrency market.

In Q4 2025, Gate maintained the growth momentum observed earlier in the year, with both spot and derivatives markets operating at high activity levels. Trading depth, liquidity, and user engagement remained among the top in the industry.

Data from CoinDesk ranked Gate among the top three exchanges globally in spot market share growth, while its derivatives market share increased to 11%, representing the highest gain among major platforms during the period and reflecting strong system stability and operational resilience amid complex market conditions.

By the end of the quarter, Gate’s registered user base approached 50 million, supporting over 4,300 cryptocurrency assets. In December, the platform rolled out App version 8.0, featuring enhancements in internationalized design, interaction efficiency, and system performance, aimed at improving trading and asset management experiences across multiple scenarios.

Gate Strengthens Product Ecosystem And Web3 Infra In Q4 2025, Driving Trading, Asset Management, And Global Expansion

On the product and ecosystem front, Gate continued to expand its core incentive and launch mechanisms, including Launchpool, Launchpad, HODLer Airdrop, and CandyDrop. During the quarter, Launchpool listed 28 projects with total airdrops exceeding $4.8 million, while Launchpad achieved an oversubscription rate above 2,500%, with cumulative oversubscription reaching $149 million.

HODLer Airdrop launched 23 free airdrop projects with rewards totaling over $590,000, and CandyDrop saw cumulative futures trading volume exceed $51 billion. On the on-chain trading side, Gate Perp decentralized exchange (DEX) entered a scaled trading phase, reaching over $10 billion in cumulative trading volume during its first full quarter and supporting hundreds of perpetual contract pairs.

In asset management, Gate’s Simple Earn subscription volume surpassed $11 billion for the quarter, with daily active users exceeding 430,000. On-chain Earn assets under management continued steady growth, with GUSD minting surpassing $200 million in December. The exchange-traded fund (ETF) business recorded quarterly trading volume of more than 13.9 billion USDT across over 310 ETF trading pairs. Gate’s quantitative fund products also grew, with new users increasing 98% quarter-on-quarter and trading volume rising in parallel.

Regarding security and transparency, as of October 28th, 2025, Gate’s total reserves reached $11.676 billion, maintaining a total reserve ratio of 124% and covering nearly 500 user assets. The GateToken (GT) on-chain burn mechanism continued, bringing the cumulative burn ratio to 61.61%. On the compliance front, Gate Technology Ltd, its Malta-based entity, received a MiCA license from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and began the EU passporting process. Gate Australia officially launched operations, further expanding Gate Group’s global regulatory presence. Multiple Gate entities have completed or obtained regulatory registrations, license applications, authorizations, or approvals in jurisdictions including Malta, the Bahamas, Japan, Australia, and Dubai.

Gate also continued investments in trading infrastructure and Web3 development while strengthening community engagement and brand-building initiatives. Certified creators on Gate Square surpassed 1,000, supporting a Web3 ecosystem centered on user participation. On the branding side, Gate served as the title sponsor of the Token of Love Music Festival in Singapore and hosted high-profile events, including VVIP dinners during TOKEN2049 and the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, connecting global partners, institutional clients, and industry leaders to enhance the platform’s international brand recognition and ecosystem influence.

Overall, in Q4 2025, Gate demonstrated resilience across trading, product innovation, on-chain ecosystem development, and global expansion. By reinforcing its spot and derivatives trading foundations, advancing Web3 integrations, and pursuing parallel initiatives in security, compliance, and brand development, Gate continues its strategic evolution from a traditional exchange into an integrated Web3 infrastructure platform. As its product ecosystem matures and synergies across the ecosystem strengthen, Gate is positioned to enhance its global competitiveness and contribute sustainable growth to the digital asset industry.

