January 20, 2026

Gate Live App Overhaul Boosts Engagement With New UI, Popularity Indicators, And Infinite Scroll

Published: January 20, 2026 at 8:05 am Updated: January 20, 2026 at 8:05 am
In Brief

Gate has completed a major upgrade to its Gate Live app, introducing a new UI, popularity indicators, infinite scroll, and streamlined content layout to boost engagement, browsing efficiency, and visibility across its live-streaming ecosystem.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate announced the completion of a comprehensive upgrade to its Gate Live application, focusing on content presentation and user navigation to enhance engagement and expand the platform’s content ecosystem. The update reconstructs the overall visual design and live-streaming framework, aiming to improve content reach, browsing efficiency, and user immersion, while reinforcing the infrastructure that supports Gate’s broader content offerings.

The upgrade places particular emphasis on streamlining the Live module, introducing a completely new user interface design language that enhances the visual presentation of live content. The application’s content aggregation logic has also been refined, bringing active live streams and ongoing discussions into sharper focus, reducing unnecessary page layers, and simplifying navigation paths. These changes are intended to create a more intuitive and seamless browsing experience that aligns with user behavior and consumption patterns.

Gate Live App Introduces Popularity Indicator, New Info Layout, And Infinite Scroll For Enhanced User Browsing

From a viewing perspective, the upgraded Gate Live application is designed to better match the ways users engage with content. A new popularity indicator provides immediate visual cues about the activity level of each live room, allowing users to gauge viewer interest and interaction intensity without entering the stream itself. This feature enables more efficient filtering and access to high-quality content, enhancing both content reach and the overall selection experience. Complemented by a cleaner and more organized information layout, the redesign improves readability and content recognition, making it easier for high-interest streams to gain visibility and participation.

The updated application also adopts an infinite scroll interface for displaying live rooms, increasing content capacity and delivering a smoother, uninterrupted browsing experience. Additionally, the placement of banners and live preview modules has been reorganized to ensure that core live content remains consistently prioritized throughout the user’s browsing journey.

The refreshed Gate Live underscores the company’s continued investment in user-centric content experience. By reducing browsing friction, improving content exposure, and enhancing immersion, the platform positions live streaming as more than a standalone feature, transforming it into a central entry point that connects users, content, and the broader trading ecosystem.

As a cryptocurrency asset trading platform with established industry roots, Gate continues to expand its global presence and product portfolio while focusing on refining both user experience and the development of its content ecosystem. Through coordinated progress across trading, research, education, and community initiatives, the company is working to create a more comprehensive, accessible, and user-oriented crypto services environment, laying a foundation for sustainable long-term growth.

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

