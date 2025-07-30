en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
July 30, 2025

Gate Launchpad: Enabling Early Investor Access To High-Potential Crypto Projects

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: July 30, 2025 at 9:07 am Updated: July 30, 2025 at 9:07 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: July 30, 2025 at 9:07 am

In Brief

Gate has released an overview of Launchpad, its proprietary platform that connects users with early-stage blockchain projects through transparent token sales, offering vetted investment opportunities and early access to discounted tokens before public listing.

Gate Launchpad: Enabling Early Investor Access To High-Potential Crypto Projects

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate is reinforcing its presence in the Web3 sector through Gate Launchpad, its proprietary platform designed to give users early access to token sales ahead of public market listings. This innovative crowdfunding mechanism connects investors with blockchain startups in their formative stages, aiming to reduce risk while enhancing investment potential.

How Gate Launchpad Functions

Gate Launchpad follows a paid subscription model. Users select a project, contribute funds (in USDT, USD1, or GT), and participate in token allocation. The system is designed for transparency and simplicity, automatically calculating each participant’s allocation based on their average hourly contribution and the total funds raised during the subscription window.

In instances where demand exceeds token supply, allocations are distributed proportionally based on individual contributions and subscription conditions. This ensures a fair and clear process, allowing users to understand how their final allocation is determined.

Advantages for Investors

Gate Launchpad provides several distinct benefits compared to conventional IDO platforms. These include early access to tokens prior to public listing, a transparent and equitable allocation model, fixed token pricing — often 30–40% below the initial market rate — and priority access for GT stakers, who benefit from increased allocation chances and guaranteed quotas.

Each project featured on the platform undergoes a comprehensive vetting process, including technical audits, team evaluations, and business model reviews, offering added assurance, particularly for less experienced Web3 investors.

Recent token sales on Gate Launchpad have attracted over 1.4 billion USDT in contributions from more than 55,000 participants, according to platform data. In some cases, oversubscription rates have surpassed 1,600×, indicating strong market interest in featured projects.

Example: IKA Token Launch

A notable recent example is the IKA token sale in July 2025, which adopted a multi-token participation model. Users were able to contribute using either GT or USD1, enhancing accessibility and flexibility.

The increased use of USD1 on the platform has positioned Gate as the second-largest centralized exchange holder of the stablecoin among CEX platforms, reinforcing its growing influence in the Web3 ecosystem and user confidence.

The IKA launch highlights the core objective of Gate Launchpad: to support promising projects from the outset while offering investors access to favorable entry points.

Future Outlook

Gate Launchpad is a key component of Gate’s broader ecosystem strategy to nurture early-stage crypto ventures. Working in coordination with Gate Labs and Gate Ventures, the platform helps create a sustainable investment environment, equipping emerging projects with essential resources while giving investors exposure to evolving industry trends.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Gate Transparency Report: 85% Employee Inclusion Rate And 3.2x Industry-High Retention Highlight Workforce Strength

by Alisa Davidson
July 30, 2025

Binance Wallet Unveils DEX Pro Mode For Advanced Trading Experience

by Alisa Davidson
July 30, 2025

STON.fi Dev Raises $9.5M Series A Funding Round To Scale DeFi On TON

by Alisa Davidson
July 30, 2025

Mawari’s Public Decentralized Infrastructure Offering To Kick Off With $45M Participation Volume

by Alisa Davidson
July 30, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Gate Transparency Report: 85% Employee Inclusion Rate And 3.2x Industry-High Retention Highlight Workforce Strength

by Alisa Davidson
July 30, 2025

Binance Wallet Unveils DEX Pro Mode For Advanced Trading Experience

by Alisa Davidson
July 30, 2025

STON.fi Dev Raises $9.5M Series A Funding Round To Scale DeFi On TON

by Alisa Davidson
July 30, 2025

Mawari’s Public Decentralized Infrastructure Offering To Kick Off With $45M Participation Volume

by Alisa Davidson
July 30, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Gate Transparency Report: 85% Employee Inclusion Rate And 3.2x Industry-High Retention Highlight Workforce Strength
Business News Report Technology
Gate Transparency Report: 85% Employee Inclusion Rate And 3.2x Industry-High Retention Highlight Workforce Strength
by Alisa Davidson
July 30, 2025
Binance Wallet Unveils DEX Pro Mode For Advanced Trading Experience
News Report Technology
Binance Wallet Unveils DEX Pro Mode For Advanced Trading Experience
by Alisa Davidson
July 30, 2025
STON.fi Dev Raises $9.5M Series A Funding Round To Scale DeFi On TON
Business News Report Technology
STON.fi Dev Raises $9.5M Series A Funding Round To Scale DeFi On TON
by Alisa Davidson
July 30, 2025
Nuklai Launches Nexus With Backing From Io.net, Filecoin, And Fetch To End AI Hallucinations
News Report Technology
Nuklai Launches Nexus With Backing From Io.net, Filecoin, And Fetch To End AI Hallucinations
by Alisa Davidson
July 30, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.