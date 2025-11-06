en en
News Report Technology
November 06, 2025

Gate Launches Web3 Launchpad To Enable Transparent, Fully On-Chain Token Issuance

Alisa Davidson
Published: November 06, 2025 at 9:31 am
Edited and fact-checked: November 06, 2025 at 9:31 am

In Brief

Gate has launched Web3 Launchpad, a fully on-chain, smart contract–powered platform for decentralized token issuance, debuting with the BOB.

Gate Launches Web3 Launchpad To Enable Transparent, Fully On-Chain Token Issuance

Digital asset trading platform Gate has introduced Web3 Launchpad, an on-chain, smart contract–driven platform for decentralized token issuance that aims to provide a secure, transparent, and fair environment for both users and project teams. This initiative represents a key milestone in Gate’s broader All in Web3 strategy and its push to expand its decentralized ecosystem.

Web3 Launchpad enables users to access early-stage projects through fully on-chain subscriptions, with all steps—from participation to token distribution—executed on the blockchain for full transparency, verifiability, and traceability. Projects listed on the platform undergo rigorous due diligence and smart contract security audits to minimize risks and ensure a safe experience for participants.

The platform also offers robust ecosystem and liquidity support, giving projects access to Gate’s marketing channels, global exposure, multi-token liquidity solutions, and listing opportunities, facilitating project growth and enhancing visibility in the decentralized market.

Gate Web3 Launchpad Debuts With BOB, Expanding On-Chain Investment Opportunities

The first project to launch on Gate Web3 Launchpad is BOB, with subscriptions open from November 10th, 12:00 UTC to November 13th, 17:00 UTC. The offering allows on-chain subscriptions using USDT on the BNB Smart Chain and includes a total allocation of 200,000,000 BOB at a price of 1 BOB = 0.023 USDT, with an individual cap of 217,391 BOB. All subscription, distribution, and vesting processes are managed entirely on-chain via smart contracts, with 20% of tokens released at TGE and the remaining 80% distributed linearly on a weekly basis over 12 months.

This launch reflects Gate’s ongoing efforts to enhance its full-chain ecosystem and advance its “All in Web3” strategy. Gate Layer provides efficient, low-cost infrastructure for on-chain applications, Gate Perp DEX drives innovation in decentralized derivatives and improves user experience, Gate Fun enables no-code project launches and community building, and Meme Go offers real-time cross-chain Meme coin trading and analytics. The introduction of Web3 Launchpad further strengthens the platform’s decentralized ecosystem, marking a new phase of full-chain integration under the “All in Web3” vision.

Looking ahead, Gate plans to continue investing in Web3 infrastructure, fostering collaboration among decentralized issuance systems, and offering users diverse and secure on-chain investment opportunities while providing high-quality projects with a transparent and open environment to grow.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.