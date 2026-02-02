Gate Launches TradFi Web Access, Enhancing Its Unified Multi-Asset Trading Platform

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate has launched full web access to its TradFi platform, enabling multi-device trading of traditional financial assets through a unified account system with broad asset coverage, low fees, and integrated portfolio management.

Gate, the cryptocurrency exchange, has officially launched web access to its TradFi section, concluding the public beta phase and complementing its existing app-based platform. The web version allows users to trade traditional financial assets across devices, providing broader entry points and usage scenarios for contracts-for-difference (CFD) trading of major global instruments such as forex, metals, indices, commodities, and select popular stocks.

Gate TradFi enables users to trade price movements without owning the underlying assets, operating under a unified account system that spans crypto, spot, futures, and TradFi markets. This structure eliminates the need for separate accounts, streamlining portfolio management, supporting cross-market strategies, and reducing operational complexity for multi-asset allocations.

The platform uses USDT as collateral, automatically displaying it as USDx on a 1:1 basis without additional conversion or custody fees. Users can access TradFi through the app or web, transfer funds, enable permissions, select instruments, and manage positions seamlessly, lowering the barrier to entry for trading traditional financial assets.

Trading mechanics follow standard CFD conventions, including fixed trading hours, cross-margin mode, long–short hedging, and integration with the MT5 system for execution, risk management, and position synchronization. Leverage levels vary by asset class, with forex, metals, and indices supporting up to 500× fixed leverage, while stock CFDs support up to 5×, catering primarily to experienced traders. Since launch, Gate TradFi has surpassed $20 billion in total trading volume, with peak daily activity exceeding $5 billion, demonstrating consistent growth in liquidity and engagement.

Gate TradFi offers broad asset coverage across major instruments such as gold, silver, NAS100, and SPX500, enabling unified access to cross-market assets and multiple trading formats. CFD trading fees are competitively low at $0.018 per order, with fixed rates adjusted by VIP tier, and overnight positions accrue fees consistent with market standards, providing transparency and cost efficiency.

Gate Boosts TradFi Engagement With Multi-Asset Campaigns And Full Multi-Device Platform Access

In order to support user engagement, Gate has introduced multiple TradFi-exclusive campaigns. The TradFi Launch Celebration from February 2 to 22 offered a reward pool of $150,000 in gold and silver, while the “Gate TradFi Gold Lucky Bag” campaign has already distributed 1,152 grams of gold, with a second phase scheduled. Additional promotional activities are planned to continue incentivizing participation.

With public beta concluded and full multi-device access live, Gate has established a unified framework bridging crypto and traditional financial trading. Its integrated account architecture, standardized trading mechanics, expansive asset coverage, and low-cost structure create a stable foundation for multi-asset strategies. Moving forward, Gate aims to expand asset classes and cross-market trading tools within this framework, supporting diversified trading, portfolio coordination, and long-term asset allocation objectives.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

