Gate.io Celebrates 12th Anniversary With Major Brand Upgrade: Opening Gateway To The Future Of Crypto

In Brief Gate.io announced a brand refresh to commemorate its 12th anniversary, including the introduction of a new Chinese name, reflecting its evolution and commitment to expanding its role in shaping a more inclusive and diverse Web3 ecosystem.

Global cryptocurrency exchange, Gate.io announced a brand refresh to commemorate its 12th anniversary, which includes the introduction of its new Chinese name, “Damen” (大门), translating to “The Gate.” This rebranding initiative, themed “12 Years, One Gate, One World,” reflects the platform’s ongoing evolution and its commitment to expanding its role in shaping a more inclusive, diverse, and innovative Web3 environment.

Founded in 2013, Gate.io has grown from a startup to one of the most recognized names in the blockchain industry. It currently ranks among the top global cryptocurrency exchanges, serving over 22 million users across the world. Its consistent top-tier performance in liquidity and 24-hour spot trading volume demonstrates the platform’s reliable infrastructure and broad appeal. With support for more than 3,800 digital assets across various trading formats—including spot, futures, and leveraged products—Gate.io has positioned itself as a comprehensive platform for cryptocurrency investors.

A key component of the Gate.io ecosystem is GateToken (GT), the platform’s native utility token. Since the launch of the GateChain mainnet in 2019, GT has played a central role in driving the platform’s utility and user engagement. It once peaked at a price of $25.960, reaching a market capitalization of over $2.94 billion and securing a place among the top 40 cryptocurrencies worldwide.

Gate.io has also prioritized transparency and user trust through its financial governance. It was the first major cryptocurrency exchange to adopt a full proof-of-reserves model. Partnering with the U.S. accounting firm Armanino LLP, it implemented Merkle Tree-based verification to allow users to independently confirm their asset backing. As of January 17th, the platform’s disclosed reserves exceeded $10 billion, placing it fourth globally by total reserve value and maintaining a reserve ratio of 128.58%—a figure that surpasses industry averages.

Gate.io is actively engaging in cross-sector collaborations to broaden the global influence of the cryptocurrency industry. In 2024, the platform entered into a high-profile partnership with FC Internazionale Milano (Inter), signaling a step toward deeper integration between digital finance and mainstream sports. As Inter’s Official Sleeve Partner, Gate.io’s branding has been prominently displayed during Serie A and UEFA Champions League matches at San Siro Stadium. Through a series of curated VIP events and collaborative initiatives, the exchange is creating stronger connections between cryptocurrency and global football fans, fostering community engagement and exploring how digital assets can intersect with the sports industry.

In early 2025, Gate.io expanded its sports outreach by signing a sponsorship agreement with Oracle Red Bull Racing, becoming the Formula 1 team’s exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner. Oracle Red Bull Racing, an eight-time F1 world champion, is associated with high performance and technological excellence—qualities that Gate.io aims to reflect in its own innovations in digital finance.

Gate.io Unveils New Identity And Celebrates 12th Anniversary With Exclusive Events In Dubai

Over the past 12 years, Gate.io has not only adapted to the fast shifting landscape of the cryptocurrency sector but also helped shape it. Originally launched as a Bitcoin trading platform, it has evolved into a multifaceted blockchain ecosystem. This transformation is now being underscored by a strategic rebrand, including the adoption of its new official Chinese name “Damen,” which translates to “The Gate.”

This update is more than a name change; it represents a comprehensive shift in Gate.io’s strategic direction. The company is transitioning from a conventional exchange model to a full-fledged Web3 ecosystem, with a renewed emphasis on user experience, technological innovation, and decentralized finance solutions.

In order to mark its 12th anniversary, Gate.io is organizing a series of high-profile events in Dubai on April 29th –30th, bringing together its global community of users and partners. The 12th Anniversary Celebration is expected to attract over a thousand top global investors, blockchain entrepreneurs, project teams, and industry leaders, joining Gate.io in celebrating this occasion. Adding to the festivities, SPORT3 DUBAI 2025 will introduce a unique blend of sports and blockchain, creating a dynamic and engaging atmosphere for industry professionals to connect. Through this initiative, Gate.io aims to foster cross-industry collaboration, encourage meaningful dialogue, and drive innovation in blockchain-powered sports applications.

The anniversary marks a milestone in Gate.io’s twelve-year journey of trust, innovation, and expansion. Since its early days as a cryptocurrency trading platform, Gate.io has grown into a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem and is now positioning itself for the next phase of its development.

As the platform moves forward, it aims to continue bridging the present with the future of digital finance. Gate.io’s focus remains on expanding access to cryptocurrency and blockchain technology while building a more inclusive and forward-looking Web3 infrastructure for users worldwide. By hosting these events and embracing a new direction, Gate.io reinforces its role as a key player in shaping the future of the cryptocurrency economy.

