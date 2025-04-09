‘Football For Future’: Gate.io Launches Football Charity Initiative In Vietnam In Partnership With Inter
In Brief
Gate.io has launched the “Football For Future: Gate.io x Inter Vietnam Football Charity Program,” a new initiative in collaboration with FC Internazionale Milano, aimed at supporting youth development through sports.
Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io announced that it has launched its new charitable initiative in collaboration with FC Internazionale Milano, aiming to support youth development through sports. On April 9th, the first event of the “Football For Future: Gate.io x Inter Vietnam Football Charity Program” was held, with a focus on improving athletic infrastructure in underserved Vietnamese schools. The broader goal of the program is to encourage healthier lifestyles and inspire a deeper interest in football among students by creating better access to quality sports facilities.
Following an assessment process, Cam Xa Primary School in Vietnam’s Hung Yen Province was chosen as the initial location to benefit from the initiative. Gate.io oversaw the development and refurbishment of the school’s football field, turning a previously neglected space into a modern 880-square-meter sports area. The upgraded field features durable 5cm diamond fiber artificial turf, energy-efficient 250W LED lighting, perimeter fencing, drainage systems, and additional infrastructure aimed at ensuring long-term usability. The project, which was completed in just over three weeks by the end of March, reflects the program’s emphasis on timely and impactful execution, allowing students to enjoy a safe and professional sporting environment without delay.
Gate.io’s Inauguration Ceremony For New Football Field At Cam Xa Primary School Showcases Community Support And Student Talent
On the morning of April 9th, the company held an official inauguration ceremony at Cam Xa Primary School to commemorate the launch of the newly built football field. The event welcomed students, faculty, and local officials, highlighting the collaborative nature of the initiative.
The event included a donation ceremony, cultural performances by students, and a friendly football match that allowed young players to showcase their talent in the newly upgraded space. Gate.io also recognized standout participants with on-the-spot awards to encourage their enthusiasm and efforts. Adding a personal and inspirational touch, the Inter Women’s Football Team shared a surprise video message, offering words of motivation to the students and encouraging them to continue pursuing their love for football. The moment reinforced the project’s emphasis on not just infrastructure development, but also emotional and aspirational support for young athletes.
Kevin Lee, Chief Business Officer at Gate.io, delivered a speech where he highlighted the significance of the project within the company’s larger social responsibility strategy. “We believe that the ‘Football for Future’ initiative, with the success of its first project, will not only contribute to the development of football culture in Vietnam but also reaffirm Gate.io’s commitment to social responsibility, supporting the younger generation in unlocking their full potential,” said Kevin Lee.
As the official sleeve sponsor of Inter, the exchange has reinforced its visibility in the international football arena. This collaboration, which began in the 2024–2025 season, highlights a mutual focus on forward-thinking innovation, community outreach, and fostering a competitive spirit. Through the “Football for Future” initiative, Gate.io aims to bridge the gap between Web3 technologies and real-world impact by supporting youth football in Vietnam. The initiative reflects the company’s effort to leverage blockchain-driven partnerships for meaningful social contributions.
The project is part of the exchange’s ongoing mission to uplift communities through sports and education. With the first installment completed, Gate.io plans to expand “Football for Future” to other schools in Vietnam, offering students improved access to modern sports infrastructure and resources. This approach not only nurtures athletic potential but also encourages educational and personal growth, reinforcing Gate.io’s commitment to empowering the next generation both within and beyond the digital ecosystem.
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.More articles
