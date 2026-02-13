Gate Founder Dr. Han On Advancing The Next‑Gen Financial System Via Intelligent Web3

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate’s CEO Dr. Han outlined the exchange’s evolution into an integrated AI‑driven Web3 ecosystem and presented “Intelligent Web3” as the next phase of digital finance in a keynote in Hong Kong.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate stated that on February 12th, its Founder and CEO Dr. Han participated in Consensus HK, where he delivered a keynote address titled “Rebuilding Finance for Intelligent Web3.”

In the speech, he outlined the company’s development over more than a decade and presented his perspective on the shifting direction of the digital asset industry. He noted that Gate, established in 2013, has expanded from an early trading platform into an integrated Web3 ecosystem combining centralized and decentralized exchange functions with AI‑driven tools. As of February 2026, the platform reported more than 49 million users worldwide, over $10 billion in managed crypto assets, and a cumulative trading volume exceeding $12 trillion in 2025. The company also reported progress on regulatory registrations and licensing efforts across 79 jurisdictions, including Malta, the Bahamas, Japan, Australia, and Dubai.

Dr. Han described Gate’s coordinated product expansion, noting that its centralized trading suite now includes Spot, Futures, and Options, alongside the introduction of TradFi instruments. The platform has added a CFD trading section and incorporated traditional financial assets into both Spot and Futures markets, enabling trading in equities, metals, indices, foreign exchange, and commodities. Gate also introduced a dedicated metals futures segment with 24/7 trading and USDT settlement.

According to the company, Gate’s spot trading volume currently ranks second globally, supporting more than 4,400 crypto assets with an average daily volume of roughly $5.714 billion. Its derivatives business ranks third worldwide, covering over 600 assets with an average daily volume of about $36.913 billion. Gate has also expanded its visibility through partnerships in mainstream sports and entertainment, including sponsorships with Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1 and Interazionale Milano FC.

Intelligent Web3: Rebuilding The Financial Architecture Of The Future

Addressing broader market conditions, Dr. Han remarked that although global crypto adoption has reached approximately 740 million users, growth has slowed, while asset complexity and the number of Web3 applications continue to rise. He described this increasing complexity as a structural challenge for the sector. In response, he introduced the concept of Intelligent Web3, a model in which AI agents interpret user intent, identify optimal cross‑chain solutions, and execute actions under secure and verifiable mechanisms.

Gate has launched GateAI and integrated it into the Gate App to support information filtering, strategy interpretation, and operational decision‑making. Dr. Han stated that the company plans to further embed AI across trading, asset management, and TradFi‑related products to build more efficient and secure financial infrastructure for the next stage of Web3.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Han connected Gate’s operational history with a broader outlook on the future of Web3. He noted that as user growth slows and asset complexity rises, the company is pursuing a path centered on intent‑driven interaction, verifiable execution, and deeper integration of traditional finance and AI. Gate’s continued investment in Intelligent Web3 infrastructure, including GateAI, was presented as a long‑term framework for the industry’s next phase of development.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

