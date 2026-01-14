Gate Expands TradFi Feature To Broaden CFD Trading Across Traditional Financial Assets

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate has expanded its TradFi feature to offer contracts for difference on traditional financial assets, integrate multi-asset trading with USDx-based accounts, and launch a promotional campaign providing up to 3,110 USDT in rewards to support user engagement.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate reported that it has expanded its TradFi feature by widening user access to contracts for difference covering a range of traditional financial instruments, including gold, foreign exchange, stock indices, commodities, and widely traded equities.

The feature, which is accessible through the Gate App, represents Gate’s move beyond cryptocurrency-only trading into price-based products linked to traditional financial markets and is described as a further enhancement of its multi-asset trading architecture. According to the company, Gate TradFi contracts utilize USDx as both the margin denomination and the account display unit.

USDx is described as an internal accounting unit rather than a fiat currency or cryptocurrency and is pegged at a one-to-one ratio with USDT. After users transfer USDT into their TradFi account, balances are shown in USDx, while the underlying value remains fully backed by USDT, with no requirement for manual conversion and without additional exchange or custody charges.

With respect to trading structure, Gate TradFi contracts are reported to differ substantially from crypto perpetual futures products, as TradFi instruments follow established conventions of traditional financial markets, including fixed trading sessions and scheduled market closures.

Leverage levels are predetermined and cannot be modified by users, margin operates under a cross-margin framework, and long and short positions on the same trading pair may be hedged based on position size. Profit and loss calculations rely on counterparty pricing, and overnight financing fees are applied during market closures, bringing the overall operating model in line with mainstream CFD market standards.

Regarding leverage and costs, Gate TradFi contracts reportedly provide leverage of up to 500x for major instruments such as foreign exchange and indices, while equity CFDs support leverage of up to 5x, and the platform states that transaction fees are set as low as $0.018 per trade, which is presented as offering a relatively transparent and manageable cost structure for users.

From a technical and risk management standpoint, Gate TradFi operates on the MT5 (MetaTrader 5) trading system, with account information and transaction records synchronized between the Gate App and the MT5 client, and the platform applies a liquidation mechanism based on margin ratios, under which forced liquidation procedures are triggered when an account’s margin ratio declines to 50% or below, with positions closed progressively in accordance with predefined risk-control rules.

Gate Introduces TradFi Incentive Program With Up To 3,110 USDT In Trading Incentives

In addition, Gate reported the recent launch of a TradFi promotional campaign under which eligible participants who enroll in the program may receive up to 110 USDT in trial rewards and, after completing qualifying trading activity, unlock further staged incentives totaling up to 3,000 USDT to support initial engagement with TradFi trading.

The expansion of the TradFi feature is described as extending Gate’s trading ecosystem into traditional financial asset price trading, providing additional options for multi-asset price discovery, risk management, and trading decision-making within a single platform, while also simplifying cross-platform operations and reflecting a broader industry movement among cryptocurrency trading platforms toward incorporating more established financial market standards into product design and risk governance.

As the distinction between cryptocurrency markets and traditional financial markets continues to narrow, the company indicated that demand for multi-asset and cross-market trading is expected to increase, and the introduction of Gate TradFi is positioned as a step in the platform’s development of integrated trading infrastructure and as a practical reference model for incorporating multiple asset classes within a compliant operational framework.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

