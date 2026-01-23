en en
News Report Technology
January 23, 2026

Gate DEX Launches Following Major Rebrand And Upgrade, Expanding Decentralized Trading Ecosystem

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 23, 2026 at 7:10 am Updated: January 23, 2026 at 7:10 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 23, 2026 at 7:10 am

In Brief

Gate has rebranded its decentralized trading platform as Gate DEX, combining centralized exchange expertise with a fully integrated on-chain ecosystem to enhance user experience, accessibility, and adoption of Web3 trading.

Gate Web3 Rebrands As Gate DEX, Redefining The Decentralized Trading Experience

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate announced that it has completed a major rebranding and product upgrade of its decentralized trading services. Formerly operating as Gate Web3, the platform is now officially named as Gate DEX, reflecting a broader strategic initiative under Gate’s All in Web3 vision.

The rebrand is accompanied by a comprehensive restructuring of the platform’s entry point, product capabilities, and overall user experience. The new name, Gate DEX, emphasizes the platform’s focus on decentralized trading, unifying communication and clarifying the product’s positioning for users. Alongside the rebranding, Gate DEX has been systematically optimized to form a complete on-chain financial ecosystem. This includes support for on-chain spot trading, derivatives, cross-chain swaps, token launches via Gate Fun, and on-chain analysis and decision-making through Meme Go, creating an integrated suite that spans both mainstream asset trading and emerging on-chain use cases.

User experience and interface design have been central to the upgrade, with a focus on “fast access and smooth trading.” Gate DEX now enables one-click login via Gate accounts, Google accounts, or wallets, allowing seamless access across multiple devices. Users can enter the trading environment quickly without complex authorization or setup, making the platform accessible even to those with limited Web3 experience. The interface guides users through core trading functions, from spot markets to derivatives and swaps, while also supporting advanced tools such as limit orders and sniping. By reducing per-transaction friction, the platform streamlines trading workflows and creates a coherent process from login to execution.

From a custody and trading perspective, Gate DEX operates on a non-custodial model, integrating a wallet system built on a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE). Spot markets are fully on-chain, allowing users to hold real assets directly and supporting a range of major cryptocurrencies as well as selected tokenized stocks. The platform minimizes risk by avoiding leverage, liquidation, and funding mechanisms, making it well-suited for medium- to long-term allocations and conservative trading strategies.

Gate DEX Upgrade Bridges Centralized Expertise and Decentralized Trading

Gate DEX also leverages Gate’s centralized exchange experience in interface design, liquidity management, and product logic, delivering an on-chain experience comparable to traditional exchanges. Users benefit from a clear interface, broad asset coverage, and stable liquidity, combining security, efficiency, and usability. The platform incorporates a built-in invitation system to encourage network participation, promoting collaborative use and expanding decentralized trading from individual activity to broader ecosystem engagement.

The Gate DEX upgrade represents more than a product iteration; it reflects Gate’s ongoing investment across infrastructure, interface, and user experience. By lowering entry barriers, enhancing execution efficiency, and aligning on-chain experiences with centralized exchange standards, Gate is establishing a foundation for scalable adoption of decentralized trading. Supported by underlying infrastructure such as Gate Layer, Gate DEX is positioned to act as a bridge between centralized and decentralized trading, contributing to the maturity and wider adoption of Web3 financial infrastructure.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

