Gate CGEO Laura Inamedinova And KOLs Attend Inter Milan Match, Witnessing The Brand’s Pinnacle Moment

In Brief Gate hosted CGEO Laura K. Inamedinova and KOLs at Inter Milan’s final Serie A home game to deepen community engagement through sports and cultural connection.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate hosted its Chief Growth and Experience Officer, Laura K. Inamedinova, along with several key opinion leaders (KOLs), at San Siro Stadium for Inter Milan’s final home game of the Serie A season against Lazio, which concluded in a 2:2 draw. The visit offered attendees a closer look at the club’s long-standing legacy and cultural impact. Gate aims to strengthen global community engagement through its association with sports and shared cultural experiences.

The initiative reflected Gate’s strategic partnership with Inter Milan, offering guests a first-hand matchday experience. KOLs viewed the game from VIP seating and participated in an exclusive pre-match dinner focused on discussions around community development. The event emphasized Gate’s commitment to user engagement and brand visibility through premium experiences linked to its broader community and ecosystem goals.

Gate And Inter Milan Deepen Strategic Partnership, Merging Blockchain Innovation With Global Sports Engagement

The event exemplified Gate’s “Together with Champions” brand strategy, leveraging its 23 million users to enhance fan experiences through blockchain technology. Gate and Inter Milan share a common vision and innovative approach, with their partnership redefining fan engagement in both football and Web3 while expanding their global reach.

The collaboration has grown into a multifaceted ecosystem. Gate’s Chief Business Officer, Kevin Lee, has shown active support by attending Inter’s home matches and participating in initiatives such as the “Football for Future: Gate x Inter Vietnam Charity Program.” He also took part in the partnership’s inauguration ceremony, highlighting Gate’s dedication to youth sports development.

This strategic alliance has boosted Gate’s international brand presence. By integrating elite sports intellectual property with blockchain innovation, Gate is setting a new benchmark for cross-industry cooperation. Moving forward, Gate intends to focus on its user community by strengthening ties with Inter and other leading sports brands to offer innovative and engaging cultural and sporting experiences worldwide.

