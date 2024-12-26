Game.com Unveils Fair Launch Token Distribution Protocol, Enabling Transparent And Customized Token Launches

Platform for token launches, Game.com has introduced its Fair Launch token distribution protocol, designed to ensure transparency, fairness, and customization for both projects and users on the platform.

The Fair Launch protocol allows users to easily understand token distribution rules and the potential benefits. It supports customized launch mechanisms that cater to the specific needs of both users and project developers. Additionally, the platform encourages greater user participation and engagement through interactive features, such as slot machine gameplay and adjustable parameters.

All memecoins listed on Game.com follow a standardized process, which includes the Fair Launch phase, the launch on Meteora to enable swap trading, and the activation of the M3M3 rewards mechanism where users can stake tokens to earn transaction fee rewards one hour later.

During the Fair Launch phase, the total token supply is capped at 1 billion tokens. Typically, 80% of these tokens are distributed to users via the Fair Launch. The price of the token is determined by developers, with the opening price generally set at double the Fair Launch price.

Developers have the option to activate the Slot Machine game mechanism. If this feature is enabled, 85% of the SOL spent by users will be redistributed as Lucky Bonus rewards. For example, users spending 1 SOL can earn up to 2 SOL in real-time rewards, significantly enhancing participation.

Once the Fair Launch phase concludes, liquidity is automatically deployed on Meteora, enabling swap trading. One hour after that, the M3M3 reward pool is activated, allowing users to stake their tokens and earn rewards anytime.

What Is Game.com?

Game.com seeks to shift the traditional player-vs-player (PVP) gameplay model for memecoins to a more inclusive profit-for-all (PPP) system by leveraging its Fair Launch protocol and M3M3 rewards model.

According to the project’s roadmap, Game.com plans to use G or SOL as the quote token, with liquidity to be deployed to the Meteora Liquidity Protocol upon the completion of the Fair Launch. The platform also aims to allocate 90% of the trading fees generated from G or SOL transactions on Meteora to users through the M3M3 reward model. Additionally, Game.com is preparing to launch a new liquidity swap protocol brand–FLY.

