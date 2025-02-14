Game Changers of Web3 Gather at the Hack Seasons Conference to Unlock the Digital Future

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The Hack Seasons Conference in Hong Kong is a highly anticipated gathering for Web3 and blockchain communities, showcasing the future of decentralized technology, artificial intelligence, and financial systems.

The upcoming Hack Seasons Conference in Hong Kong is set up to be one of the most highly anticipated gatherings in the Web3 and blockchain communities this February. Bringing together the brightest minds and top enterprises, the event will provide guests with a unique view into the future of decentralized technology, artificial intelligence, and financial systems.

The conference is divided into two core segments: the Main Track, which brings together the titans of investment, consumer acceptance, and blockchain infrastructure, and the Tech Track, which delves deeply into the industry’s technological foundation.

Main Track

VC Panel

The Main Track opens with the VC Panel, featuring industry-leading investment firms shaping the future of blockchain and DeFi. Animoca Brands has established itself as a powerhouse in blockchain gaming and digital property rights, with investments in over 450 Web3 projects, including The Sandbox and Axie Infinity.

Spartan Group complements this with its strategic backing of projects like Aave and Synthetix, focusing on propelling DeFi into the mainstream. Electric Capital, renowned for its comprehensive Developer Report, provides data-driven insights that reveal the resilience of developer activity during market downturns. Vortex represents the new wave of innovation that enhances liquidity and user experience.

Consumer Adoption Panel

The Consumer Adoption Panel features enterprises that bridge traditional banking with the decentralized economy. Circle, the business behind the USDC stablecoin, has established ties with major financial institutions, propelling it to the top of the worldwide digital payments market.

Nova Labs, the company behind Helium, is changing wireless networks by transitioning to 5G and allowing community-powered infrastructure. EVG is critical in developing early-stage Web3 and gaming initiatives, whereas CGV promotes blockchain scalability and interoperability, enabling seamless cross-chain experiences.

Exchanges Panel

The following panel focuses on exchanges, which serve as the backbone of the crypto trading ecosystem. Bitget has quickly risen through the ranks, topping $10 billion in daily trade volume and establishing itself as a trustworthy platform for worldwide customers. OKX continues to develop by providing cutting-edge trading tools and increasing its DeFi connections.

Hashed leads the charge for Web3 adoption in Asia, investing in a wide range of initiatives such as NFTs and gaming. Vanilla Finance distinguishes itself by focusing on DeFi derivatives and developing new tools to enable traders. KuCoin is still a household brand in the crypto industry, known for its diverse coin offering and user-friendly platform.

Fireside Chats

Mysten Labs is making headlines via its Sui blockchain, which is known for its scalability and efficiency. Its latest mainnet deployment reinforces its position as one of the most promising Layer 1 alternatives. Cryptomeria Capital invests strategically in nascent blockchain ecosystems to encourage long-term growth.

Another Fireside Chat will bring together representatives from Animoca Brands, the TON Foundation, and Foresight Ventures to explore their shared ambitions for the future of Web3. Animoca Brands is a worldwide leader in blockchain gaming and metaverse ventures, and the TON Foundation is developing a decentralized internet environment on The Open Network. Foresight Ventures is a dominant player in the blockchain investment scene, pushing growth in DeFi, gaming, and infrastructure initiatives.

L1 Panel

This panel dives into foundational blockchain infrastructure. Monad is pushing the boundaries of Layer 1 scalability, aiming to facilitate mass adoption. Viction is fostering a developer-friendly environment, simplifying the deployment of decentralized applications. Sonic Labs focuses on optimizing blockchain development tools, while CreditCoin is revolutionizing on-chain credit infrastructure and promoting financial inclusion.

AI Panel

The AI Panel highlights companies fusing artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. Filecoin anchors decentralized storage solutions, boasting over 18 exbibytes of storage capacity. Aethir pioneers decentralized cloud computing, supplying GPU power for AI and gaming.

Fluence enhances decentralized computing, enabling developers to build resilient applications. Irys revolutionizes data availability solutions for blockchains, while Addressable bridges Web3 with advanced marketing analytics.

DeFi Panel

The decentralized finance panel brings together companies that drive innovation in decentralized finance. Altlayer leads in modular rollups, delivering customizable scalability solutions. EtherFi pioneers liquid staking, providing flexibility for staked assets. Manta focuses on privacy-centric DeFi, enhancing transaction confidentiality on blockchain networks.

Tech Track

Infra Panel

On the Tech Track, the Infra Panel emphasizes the building blocks of blockchain technology. ICN Protocol develops modular solutions for seamless cross-chain interoperability. Arbitrum, a leading Layer 2 network, recently achieved record transaction throughput, solidifying its role in scaling Ethereum. Pyth transforms data oracles, offering high-fidelity price feeds sourced directly from institutions. Midl lowers the barrier to blockchain development by providing developer-friendly tools.

Polkadot Workshop

The Polkadot Workshop highlights Polkadot’s commitment to multi-chain interoperability, with its parachain auctions creating a vibrant ecosystem of specialized blockchains.

DePIN Panel

The DePIN Panel showcases companies decentralizing physical infrastructure. IoTeX integrates IoT devices with blockchain, verifying real-world data. IO.net decentralizes cloud computing, optimizing GPU resource allocation for AI. Exabits builds resilient Web3 data storage infrastructure, ensuring robust computing power.

AI & AI Agents Panel

This panel explores the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized networks. Altlayer leads modular rollup solutions, while ElizaOS advances AI-driven decentralized operating systems. SKALE provides elastic sidechains for scalability, and CARV pioneers digital identity solutions tailored to the metaverse.

RWA Panel

The RWA Panel delves into tokenizing real-world assets. MANTRA bridges traditional finance and blockchain through asset tokenization. D3 innovates in digital securities, facilitating compliant tokenization of real estate and equities. Chainlink remains a linchpin in blockchain infrastructure, securing billions across DeFi protocols with its trusted oracle network.

DeFi/Scalability Panel

The DeFi/Scalability Panel examines the future of financial systems and blockchain efficiency. Polygon expands its DeFi ecosystem with zero-knowledge-powered chains. TrueFi pioneers on-chain credit markets for institutional lending. Starkware advances zero-knowledge rollups, enhancing scalability without sacrificing security. RedStone develops custom oracles tailored to DeFi’s unique data needs.

DEXs Panel

dYdX specializes in perpetual contracts and has just established its own blockchain to improve speed. 1inch optimizes decentralized trading using aggregation methods to provide the best market pricing. Vanilla Finance continues to innovate in derivatives trading, providing enhanced risk management.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este