Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 Gathers Web3 Leaders In Kyiv For Networking, Innovation, And Collaboration

In Brief The Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 in Kyiv will gather global Web3 leaders for a full day of expert discussions, networking, and collaboration to drive projects, partnerships, and industry growth.

Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 is scheduled to take place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center on November 1st, 2025, bringing together participants from the global blockchain ecosystem for a full day of discussions, collaboration, and networking.

Recognized as a major blockchain event in Ukraine, the conference aims to provide the Web3 community with an engaging platform for meaningful exchanges that can lead to projects, partnerships, and investments. Unlike traditional conferences, Fullset emphasizes substantive conversations that create lasting opportunities.

The event will feature speakers and partners from leading organizations, including WhiteBIT, CoinTelegraph, ITradingBot, Tapp, TrueScope Ventress, Crystal Intelligence, claimr, Incrypted, BlockControl, Whitepay, the former director of TRON ecosystem development, and others.

“In Web3, opportunities don’t come from waiting; they come from conversations,” said Ivan Samoilov, CEO of the FULLSET Blockchain Conference, in a written statement. “Fullset is designed to accelerate those connections between developers, investors, and founders. Our mission is simple: bring the right people into one room and let ideas scale into reality,” he added.

Regulation, Gaming, Tokenization, And Web3 Investment Strategies Planned For Discussion

The conference program will bring together leading voices across blockchain, compliance, gaming, and investment. Confirmed speakers include Evhenii Panchenko, Acting First Deputy Head of the Department of International Police Cooperation (Interpol) of the National Police of Ukraine; David Palmer, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Pairpoint by Vodafone and board member of the Asia Web3 Alliance; Dave Uhryniak, former Director of Ecosystem Development at Tron and founder of TrueScope Ventures; Dmytro Yasmanovych, Compliance Services Lead at Hacken; Yevhen Pronin, Managing Partner at Pronin & Partners; Constantin Kogan, Partner and CEO at TDX, co-founder of BullPerks and GamesPad, and former Managing Director at Wave Financial; Maksym Rodionov, CTO and co-founder of Claimr and former Technical Director at Ubisoft; Ivan Pavlovskyy, co-founder and CEO of Incrypted; Vadym Burlakov, Business Developer at Crystal Intelligence; Yurii Kovalchuk, co-founder and CEO of BlockControl and blockchain educator at SET University; Rostyslav Dyuk, Chairman of the Board at the Ukrainian Association of Fintech and Innovation Companies; Lisa Filardi, PR Lead at Cointelegraph; Viacheslav Yarovikov, venture analyst and Web3 builder; and Nick Smohorzhevskyi, CIO of Solus Group.

These speakers will address a broad spectrum of topics shaping Web3, including regulatory and compliance issues, innovation in gaming, tokenization of real-world assets, and emerging investment strategies.

Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025: Keynotes, Networking, And Interactive Experiences

The 10-hour program is designed to maximize value for participants, featuring opening keynotes and panels on blockchain infrastructure, the future of Web3 projects, DeFi, GameFi, and AI. The schedule also includes open talks where experts share insights without slides or filters, dedicated networking hours for extensive introductions and conversations, and an afterparty with a DJ set that extends informal discussions into the night.

A week before the conference, participants will gain access to an app that allows them to create events, publish posts, connect with contacts, and earn tokens. These tokens can be used to purchase VIP access within the app or exchanged for another cryptocurrency once listed.

“Web3 is built on community, and community is built on connection,” said Yaroslav Kalynychenko, CEO of Generis Web3 in a written statement. “Fullset captures this by creating a space where meaningful conversations lead to long-term opportunities. It’s all about building networks that drive the industry forward,” he added.

The Fullset Blockchain Conference serves as a hub for individuals aiming to shape the future of Web3 together, offering extensive networking, high-quality dialogue with industry leaders, a community-driven system, and a dynamic, action-oriented environment. Tickets for the Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 are now available, with attendees able to choose between Regular and VIP packages. VIP tickets provide additional benefits, including lounge access, unlimited drinks and catering, fast-track registration, and reserved front-row seating.

