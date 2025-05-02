From Mastercard To Nvidia: The Latest Crypto Moves You Need To Know

In Brief May begins with a surge in crypto partnerships and regulatory easing, highlighted by Mastercard’s stablecoin integration, PayPal’s PYUSD expansion, and the Federal Reserve’s relaxed crypto rules and more.

May kicks off with a wave of high-profile crypto partnerships and regulatory shifts. From Mastercard expanding stablecoin payments to the Federal Reserve easing banking restrictions, the line between traditional finance and digital assets continues to blur. These bold moves suggest a new era of crypto integration is well underway.

Mastercard Backs Stablecoin Payments with New Integrations and Global Partnerships

In a significant move toward modernizing global transactions, Mastercard has rolled out stablecoin payment support across its network through key partnerships with crypto-native and fintech companies such as OKX and Nuvei. This initiative introduces a full-circle framework—spanning wallet enablement, card issuance, merchant settlement, and cross-border remittances—that aims to integrate stablecoins into traditional payment systems.

Mastercard’s chief product officer emphasized the company’s belief in stablecoins as a way to “streamline payments and commerce,” suggesting that enabling broader consumer choice is central to its future strategy. With growing regulatory clarity pushing stablecoins beyond their role as trading assets, Mastercard views their inclusion in everyday commerce as essential for mass adoption.

Through collaborations with platforms like MetaMask, Binance, Gemini, and Crypto.com, Mastercard is enabling consumers to spend stablecoins at over 150 million merchant locations globally. Its joint launch of the OKX Card gives users direct access to their crypto holdings for real-world use.

Merchant settlement is expanding via partnerships with Nuvei and Circle, allowing businesses to receive USDC and other stablecoins regardless of how customers choose to pay. Mastercard also unveiled tools like Crypto Credential for seamless remittances and the Multi-Token Network (MTN) for connecting tokenized assets with traditional bank accounts.

PayPal and Coinbase Deepen Partnership to Boost PYUSD Utility and Global Adoption

PayPal and Coinbase have expanded their collaboration to accelerate the adoption of PayPal USD (PYUSD), a stablecoin designed to bring regulated stability to digital assets. The partnership aims to enhance utility for consumers, developers, and institutions by integrating PYUSD across platforms and enabling new payment and commerce use cases.

PayPal’s CEO highlighted their shared goal of combining crypto and payment expertise to create “greater commerce applications,” with PYUSD at the center of this push toward innovation. The move builds on an earlier partnership that allowed PayPal users to fund Coinbase purchases directly.

As part of the expanded deal, Coinbase users will gain seamless access to PYUSD, including zero-fee buying, selling, and trading, and the ability to redeem the stablecoin at a 1:1 ratio with U.S. dollars. The collaboration also promises new developments in payments, focused on simplifying global money movement and improving access to digital dollars in commerce.

Both companies plan to explore how PYUSD could be used in decentralized finance (DeFi) and onchain applications. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong emphasized the scale of the opportunity, pointing to PayPal’s 430 million accounts as a way to drive global stablecoin adoption across consumer and merchant ecosystems.

Crypto.com and Green Dot Team Up to Expand Banking Access for U.S. Crypto Users

Crypto.com has announced a partnership with Green Dot to enhance banking and money movement capabilities for its U.S. customers. By integrating Green Dot’s embedded finance platform, Arc, the partnership will allow users to fund their Crypto.com Cash Accounts with U.S. dollars digitally or via cash at thousands of retail locations across the Green Dot Network.

The collaboration also includes the launch of an interest-earning savings vault, powered by Arc, with more financial features expected to follow. Crypto.com emphasized that expanding the “everyday utility” of crypto and offering more tools for financial empowerment aligns with its broader mission.

Green Dot’s infrastructure will act as a seamless on-ramp and off-ramp for Crypto.com users, who can now move between fiat and crypto with greater convenience and lower friction. This includes the ability to earn interest on idle funds within the new savings vault—funds that might otherwise just sit in users’ accounts while waiting to be deployed into crypto investments.

Green Dot noted its excitement to support Crypto.com’s large U.S. customer base, citing the partnership as a way to make crypto buying and selling “more seamless and affordable.” Both firms view the move as a step toward greater integration of digital finance into everyday life.

Ethena Labs and Bybit Partner to Boost USDe Utility and Trading Access

Ethena Labs has joined forces with crypto exchange Bybit to broaden the use of its synthetic dollar, USDe. Through this partnership, USDe will now serve as collateral for trading perpetual futures across Bybit’s Universal Token Adapter, marking a major expansion in its utility. Additionally, new BTC/USDe and ETH/USDe spot trading pairs will be introduced on the platform, offering users more diverse trading options.

Beyond trading, the partnership brings USDe to Bybit’s Earn platform, where users can deploy their synthetic dollars in launchpool farming activities. This creates opportunities for enhanced yield generation and further integrates USDe into everyday crypto finance.

Ethena Labs CEO Guy Young noted that introducing USDe as collateral on a major derivatives venue like Bybit will help drive its next phase of growth. He underscored USDe’s role in challenging traditional stablecoins by offering a “crypto-native” alternative designed for the modern digital economy.

World Launches in the US with Visa, Stripe, and Tinder Partnerships to Boost Digital Identity Adoption

World, the rebranded identity initiative formerly known as Worldcoin, has officially launched in the U.S. Co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and World CEO Alex Blania, the project aims to establish a global “proof-of-humanity” system amid the rapid rise of artificial intelligence. The U.S. debut follows growing optimism around regulatory clarity and a more supportive political landscape, according to Blania.

To support this expansion, World plans to deploy 7,500 new Orbs—its proprietary biometric verification devices—by the end of 2025. The rollout begins in six cities: Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, and San Francisco. Additionally, a new manufacturing line in Texas will produce Orbs for domestic and global markets.

World also introduced the Orb Mini, a compact version of the device set to launch in 2026. The portable design could enable a decentralized, peer-to-peer verification model, much like Uber’s driver-rider system.

World’s U.S. launch is backed by key partnerships. Visa and Stripe are working with World to explore World ID integrations in payments, while Tinder and Razer will use the protocol to enhance user authentication. Razer plans to host a “League of Humans” gaming tournament and make Orbs available in its retail stores. Meanwhile, Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, will begin piloting World ID for identity verification in Japan, with plans to expand globally.

Through these partnerships and technologies, World aims to make human verification widely accessible and practical in everyday digital life.

Nvidia Halts Arbitrum Partnership, Excludes Crypto Projects from Accelerator Program

Nvidia has tightened its focus on artificial intelligence by excluding cryptocurrency-related projects—including Arbitrum—from its Inception accelerator program. The Ethereum Layer 2 platform has reportedly paused its anticipated collaboration with the GPU giant, following Nvidia’s updated criteria that explicitly exclude crypto-focused startups, alongside resellers, consulting firms, cloud providers, and public companies.

Though no official explanation was released, insiders suggest Nvidia’s move reflects a broader strategic shift to distance itself from the regulatory uncertainty and volatility of the crypto sector. This aligns with Nvidia’s increasing emphasis on centralized AI innovation, where the company has cemented its leadership.

The decision to remove Arbitrum has sparked discussion across the blockchain and startup ecosystems. Critics argue the policy could stifle innovation at the intersection of AI and decentralized systems, where projects like Arbitrum were beginning to explore new integrations. Others view Nvidia’s stance as a calculated effort to safeguard its AI-first brand.

For Arbitrum, the pause may delay the development of AI-powered features, though the platform remains a key Ethereum scaling solution. As Nvidia doubles down on AI, its exclusion of blockchain startups marks a clear divide in its vision—prioritizing AI over decentralized tech, at least for now.

Federal Reserve Eases Crypto Rules, Opening Doors for Bank Participation

In a pivotal shift, the U.S. Federal Reserve has relaxed key restrictions around bank engagement with cryptocurrencies and dollar-backed tokens. According to an April 24 statement, the Fed rescinded its 2022 supervisory letter that required banks to notify regulators before initiating crypto-related activities. Going forward, such operations will be assessed through the standard supervisory framework—removing the need for pre-approval.

The central bank also dropped its 2023 mandate that required a formal “non-objection” process for state-chartered banks planning to handle dollar tokens. Alongside this, the Fed, FDIC, and OCC retracted prior policy statements that had warned financial institutions of crypto’s volatility and liquidity risks.

These moves signal a potential thawing in the historically tense relationship between the banking sector and digital asset firms. The new approach aligns with growing optimism under the current pro-crypto U.S. administration, paving the way for increased collaboration and regulatory clarity.

Industry leaders welcomed the news. David Wells, CEO of Enclave Markets, noted that treating crypto as liquid collateral could unleash major capital inflows, pushing the market closer in scale to traditional asset classes. VALR CEO Farzam Ehsani added: “Expect every jurisdiction in the world—without exception—to head in this direction.”

