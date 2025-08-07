From Hype to Reality: The Real Talk at Hack Seasons Opportunity Mixer

In Brief The Hack Seasons Opportunity Mixer in Hanoi, co-hosted by Bitget and Bitget Wallet, gathered blockchain, DeFi, and AI experts to discuss decentralized finance market growth, mainstream adoption hurdles, and artificial intelligence applications.

On August 2nd, the Hack Seasons Opportunity Mixer in Hanoi brought together leading voices from the blockchain, DeFi, and AI ecosystems for a morning of insightful discussions and networking. The event, co-hosted by Bitget and Bitget Wallet, focused on the growing market of decentralized finance, the hurdles of mainstream adoption, and practical uses of artificial intelligence in the cryptocurrency field.

The event began with a panel titled “DeFi vs Reality: What It Takes to Actually Win,” featuring Vugar Uzi Zade, COO of Bitget; Fred Hsu, CEO of D3; Kenny Li, Co-Founder of Manta Network; and Kenneth Shek, Lead at Moca Network. Hosted by Andy Hung from Pacific Meta, the discussion explored the real-world challenges DeFi projects encounter beyond the hype, including user experience, scalability, and sustainable infrastructure needs. Panelists offered insights on transitioning from speculative interest to genuine product adoption, highlighting the importance of smooth user experiences and strong security.

Following this, Mark Tran, Country Head of Bitget, delivered a keynote speech that underscored Bitget’s vision for accelerating crypto adoption in Southeast Asia. His remarks highlighted Bitget’s commitment to building accessible tools and platforms that empower both retail users and institutional players in the region.

The third session, “Onboarding the Masses: DeFi at Scale,” was moderated by Shawn Tan, APAC BD at Alchemy, and featured industry experts Jason Dominique (Onchain Ramp), C.J Freeman (Kadena), Daniel Oon (Katana), and Josephine (TON). This panel tackled the critical issue of scaling DeFi for mainstream users. The speakers explored strategies for reducing friction in onboarding processes, integrating user-friendly interfaces, and educating new users to build trust and engagement at scale. They emphasized collaboration between developers and ecosystem partners as key to unlocking mass participation.

The final discussion, “AI Gets Real: From Hype to Hardcore Use Cases,” brought together Michael Heinrich (OG Labs), Kevin Lee (Gate), Mary Tran (Orochi), Jong Park (BNB), with Preetam (QuillAudits / QuillAI) hosting. This session shifted focus to artificial intelligence’s growing role within blockchain and DeFi applications. Panelists shared concrete examples of AI-powered tools improving security audits, predictive analytics, and user personalization, moving the conversation beyond hype to measurable impact. They also examined challenges around AI integration and the future potential of decentralized AI solutions.

Overall, the Hack Seasons Opportunity Mixer in Hanoi presented a compelling platform for discussing the future of DeFi and AI technology. With Bitget and Bitget Wallet participating as co-hosts, the event emphasized the significance of cooperation and creativity in pushing the blockchain ecosystem forward in Southeast Asia and beyond.

