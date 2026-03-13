en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Hack Seasons Opinion Business Lifestyle News Report Technology
March 13, 2026

From Growth To Certainty: Fireside Chat At HSC Asset Management Explores Market Shifts And China’s Global Influence

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 13, 2026 at 9:27 am Updated: March 13, 2026 at 9:27 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: March 13, 2026 at 9:27 am

In Brief

At HSC Asset Management’s Hong Kong event, senior investors discussed how institutional strategies are adapting across cycles, emphasizing disciplined capital, resilient fundamentals, and China’s strategic role in global technology and capital flows.

Institutional Capital Across Cycles: Insights On Resilience And Strategic Investment from HSC Asset Management Hong Kong

On February 12th, HSC Asset Management hosted its latest event in Hong Kong, bringing together senior market participants to review current developments and explore emerging opportunities in the institutional digital-asset sector.

A highlight of the agenda was the fireside chat, “Institutional Capital Across Cycles: What Actually Endures,” featuring Vadim Krekotin, Managing Partner at HSC Asset Group, and Weiyi Mei, General Manager of Sycamore Investment Fund Management

During the conversation, the speakers explored how institutional strategies evolve across market cycles, emphasizing resilience, disciplined capital management, and the importance of strong fundamentals over speculative momentum.

Shifting Market Sentiments And The Search For Certainty

The discussion started with reflections on how markets have evolved over the past few years. Will May, General Manager at Sycamore Investment Funds, highlighted a major shift from growth-oriented investment narratives to those emphasizing safety and predictability. Investors, he noted, are increasingly seeking resilient cash flows and concrete paths to profitability rather than speculative growth. “The risk appetite is still there,” he explained, “but capital now demands more visible outcomes.” The conversation underscored how recent market cycles, including speculative bubbles and valuation resets, have recalibrated investor expectations and fostered a more disciplined allocation of capital.

China’s Expanding Global Influence

The speakers then turned to the role of Chinese capital in shaping global markets. Will emphasized that China’s strength lies in its comprehensive industrial ecosystem, spanning hundreds of industries, from electric vehicles and batteries to advanced manufacturing and supply chains. He pointed out that Chinese capital is becoming more selective and strategic, flowing primarily into sectors like green energy, AI, and technological infrastructure, while avoiding sensitive areas. Looking ahead 10–30 years, Will predicted a structural transformation: China evolving from a mere exporter of capital into a model of “patient capital,” using long-term investment strategies to gain influence and establish alternative financial standards globally.

The conversation also explored China’s technological trajectory. Will identified full-stack AI, integrated new energy solutions, grid intelligence, industrial robotics, synthetic biology, ultra-high voltage transmission, and next-generation semiconductors as key areas defining China’s next phase of global expansion. These technologies, he explained, are not pursued in isolation but integrated into broader system-level platforms, supported by capital, engineering capabilities, and strategic planning.

Global Capital Flows And The Responsibility Of Investors

Finally, the discussion shifted to where Chinese technology and capital are likely to be most impactful. Will highlighted Belt and Road countries, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and parts of Africa as receptive regions, noting the high demand for industrialization, infrastructure, and green energy solutions. He emphasized the importance of strategic capital allocation: large investors have a responsibility to distinguish between short-term financial engineering and long-term value creation. “We focus on tangible reward assets,” he said, pointing to sectors like manufacturing, logistics, biology, and agriculture that offer sustainable growth over time.

The conversation concluded with reflections on the evolving role of capital in driving global innovation and economic development. As markets become more disciplined and strategic, investors and allocators are called upon not only to generate returns but also to shape industries and technologies that will define the next generation of global markets.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Eightco Raises $125M In Institutional Funding Led By Bitmine, ARK Invest, And Payward To Accelerate Next-Gen Technology Investments

by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2026

CZ Disputes Forbes’ Net Worth Claims; How Rich Are The Top Crypto Voices?

by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2026

Oxford’s AI Researcher Samuele Marro On Decentralized AI And Blockchain: When Integration Adds Value—But Limits Innovation

by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2026

Etherscan: Ethereum Address Poisoning ‘Industrialized’ With 612% Surge In USDT Dust Transfers

by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Eightco Raises $125M In Institutional Funding Led By Bitmine, ARK Invest, And Payward To Accelerate Next-Gen Technology Investments

by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2026

CZ Disputes Forbes’ Net Worth Claims; How Rich Are The Top Crypto Voices?

by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2026

Etherscan: Ethereum Address Poisoning ‘Industrialized’ With 612% Surge In USDT Dust Transfers

by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2026

Microsoft’s New Copilot Health Integrates Advanced AI, Secure Data, And Trusted Medical Sources To Support Better Healthcare Decisions

by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Eightco Raises $125M In Institutional Funding Led By Bitmine, ARK Invest, And Payward To Accelerate Next-Gen Technology Investments
Business News Report Technology
Eightco Raises $125M In Institutional Funding Led By Bitmine, ARK Invest, And Payward To Accelerate Next-Gen Technology Investments
by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2026
CZ Disputes Forbes’ Net Worth Claims; How Rich Are The Top Crypto Voices?
Business Markets News Report Technology
CZ Disputes Forbes’ Net Worth Claims; How Rich Are The Top Crypto Voices?
by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2026
Oxford’s AI Researcher Samuele Marro On Decentralized AI And Blockchain: When Integration Adds Value—But Limits Innovation
Interview Technology
Oxford’s AI Researcher Samuele Marro On Decentralized AI And Blockchain: When Integration Adds Value—But Limits Innovation
by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2026
Etherscan: Ethereum Address Poisoning ‘Industrialized’ With 612% Surge In USDT Dust Transfers
News Report Technology
Etherscan: Ethereum Address Poisoning ‘Industrialized’ With 612% Surge In USDT Dust Transfers
by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.