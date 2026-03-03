en en
March 03, 2026

From Experiment To Backbone: Public Blockchains Become Global Infrastructure

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 03, 2026 at 5:55 am Updated: February 27, 2026 at 6:02 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 03, 2026 at 5:55 am

In Brief

Experimental networks are quickly turning into digital infrastructure, especially public blockchains. AIFlow Labs, Offchain Labs, Matter Labs, TRON DAO, and Puffer Finance panelists concurred that blockchains are becoming rails used to conduct payments, financial markets, and decentralized apps.

TRON DAO founder Sam Elfarra stated that there are already public chains that are operating on a mass scale, with trillions of dollars in annual settled volume and millions of daily users. This is an indication that blockchain networks are no longer in the theoretical stages, but are actually facilitating actual financial activity in the real world.

Infrastructure Will Fade Into the Background

Steven Goldfeder of Offchain Labs pointed out that the mainstream adoption will happen when blockchain is no longer visible to people. In the same way individuals use the internet and do not consider servers or protocols, users of the future will use blockchain-based applications without wallets or seed phrases.

As the initial examples, he identified tokenized equities and blockchain-based financial services. Consumers have the advantage of quicker payment and worldwide availability, and the blockchain is running behind the scenes.

This movement indicates a move beyond blockchain as a visible product and blockchain as embedded infrastructure.

Scalability and Rollups Enable Global Adoption

The panelists concurred that Layer 2 rollups and dedicated chains have enhanced scalability. Alex Gluchowski at Matter Labs suggested zero-knowledge proofs as one of the key technologies to allow blockchains to scale and maintain security and privacy.

Rollups enable networks to execute thousands of transactions per second, and the underlying Layer 1 chains are secure. This enables blockchain to be feasible in large-scale financial systems, payments, and by institutions.

Consequently, the blockchains can now handle the demand of the world without the congestion and elevated charges experienced in the previous cycles.

Interoperability and UX Are the Next Major Challenges

Scalability has also been enhanced, but there is still a significant challenge of interoperability and user experience. Amir Forouzani of Puffer Finance claimed that users must be able to move assets between chains effortlessly without having to work with any technical complexity.

Enhancements in infrastructure, like account abstraction and chain abstraction, are meant to remove friction so that users can engage with blockchain applications by using simple interfaces. These improvements are essential to bring billions of users on board and make blockchain serve as a planetary infrastructure.

Privacy and Institutional Adoption Will Drive the Next Phase

The requirement of privacy is becoming one of the major necessities to institutional adoption. According to Gluchowski, the enterprises and financial institutions are not allowed to run entirely transparent systems, as they are subject to regulation and competition issues.

Zero-knowledge proofs and other privacy-preserving technologies enable institutions to access public blockchain infrastructures and keep sensitive information safe at the same time.

Such a compromise between openness and secrecy will be necessary to incorporate blockchain into conventional money.

The panel found the public blockchains to be moving to the infrastructure, which is vital just like the internet itself. Rather than being independent systems, Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks are turning into parts of a bigger financial and digital system.

With further advances in the areas of scalability, interoperability, and privacy, the next generation of global applications, payments, and financial services is preparing to be based on the use of public blockchains.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

