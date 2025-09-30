From DeFi To AI And RWA Tokenization: Hack Seasons Singapore 2025 Highlights Key Players Driving Web3 Innovation

In Brief Hack Seasons Conference Singapore 2025 will bring together leading Web3 companies, investors, and innovators to explore the future of blockchain, DeFi, AI, tokenization, and decentralized infrastructure across Main and Growth Stage panels.

The upcoming Hack Seasons Conference in Singapore is positioned as one of the most anticipated Web3 and blockchain gatherings of the autumn season. The event will convene leading experts and enterprises to share perspectives on the future of decentralized technology, artificial intelligence, and financial systems.

The program is structured around two main segments: the Main Stage, featuring discussions with investment leaders, exchanges, and ecosystem builders, and the Growth Stage, which focuses on the technological foundations of the industry.

Main Stage

VC Panel

The Main Stage begins with a venture capital panel, bringing together firms shaping blockchain and DeFi investment. Dragonfly Capital emphasizes global exposure across DeFi, CeFi, NFTs, and Layer 1 and Layer 2 protocols. Maelstrom concentrates on targeted investments in equity and tokens, supporting projects advancing trustless decentralization. Spartan Group adds its strategic expertise, having backed projects like Aave and Synthetix, with a focus on driving DeFi adoption at scale.

Crypto Exchanges Panel

A subsequent panel turns attention to exchanges, the core infrastructure of crypto trading. Bitget has rapidly expanded, reaching daily trading volumes above $10 billion. Gate.io distinguishes itself through a broad range of more than 3,800 cryptocurrencies and advanced tools such as automated bots and copy trading. BitMart combines accessibility with a wide product set, offering spot, margin, and futures trading with up to 100x leverage. Binance contributes with its integrated ecosystem, spanning trading, staking, the Binance Smart Chain, and a security-focused, high-liquidity platform.

Ecosystem-Building Panel

The ecosystem-building panel examines the development of networks designed to sustain long-term growth. Sonic Labs provides optimized tools for blockchain development. Manta Network delivers a privacy-oriented Layer 2 solution using zero-knowledge proofs. Altlayer enables the deployment of both optimistic and zk rollups. DeBridge focuses on interoperability, allowing rapid and seamless cross-chain transfers. TZ APAC supports adoption of the Tezos blockchain, working with founders, developers, and institutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

AI And Web3 Panel

The AI and Web3 panel highlights companies merging artificial intelligence with decentralized infrastructure. Fluence powers decentralized computing for resilient applications, while Addressable integrates Web3 with advanced marketing analytics. 0G Labs introduces a modular, AI-focused Layer 1 blockchain. io.net provides distributed GPU computing for AI and machine learning tasks. Argentum offers a decentralized platform for secure cross-border computing services, targeting enterprise use cases.

Crypto Adoption Panel

The Adoption Panel presents enterprises that connect traditional finance with decentralized systems. Mercuryo operates as a licensed European cryptocurrency wallet service, enabling fast and secure cryptocurrency purchases and exchanges using bank cards. Babylon introduces a decentralized protocol that supports native Bitcoin staking directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, expanding its use in decentralized finance. Mastercard, a global payments provider, is integrating digital assets into its network, supporting secure crypto transactions at scale. Cantina focuses on Web3 security, delivering audits, penetration testing, and advisory services to safeguard blockchain and financial applications.

DeFi Panel

The decentralized finance panel showcases platforms driving innovation in DeFi. MetaMask offers a self-custodial wallet that allows interaction with decentralized applications across multiple blockchains. Monad provides an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to deliver high throughput and low latency for scalable DeFi use cases. Canton Network offers a privacy-enabled infrastructure tailored to financial institutions, enabling secure and interoperable DeFi transactions. Berachain introduces an EVM-identical blockchain with a Proof-of-Liquidity consensus to align incentives between liquidity providers and network security. RockSolid simplifies institutional-grade DeFi access through single-click vaults that generate rewards across strategies.

Fireside Chats

A fireside chat will feature Joe Lubin of Ethereum and Neal Stephenson of Lamina1 in a discussion titled Media 3.0: Storytelling On-Chain, exploring the role of blockchain in reshaping media and content distribution.

Another fireside session will highlight Argentum, which functions as a decentralized marketplace for computational power, integrating AI to optimize efficiency and fairness while connecting resource providers with users in fields such as AI training, rendering, and scientific simulations.

The tokenization fireside, Tokenized Tomorrow: Equity, Assets, and Altcoins Collide, will include Animoca Brands, a Web3 leader advancing tokenization to establish digital property rights and support the development of the open metaverse.

Additional insights on market infrastructure will be offered during the session From Liquidity to Perps: How Macro Flows, Stablecoins & DATs Are Rewiring Onchain Markets, led by Maelstrom.

Keynotes

The Main Stage will also feature a keynote titled AuditHub: Continuous Security for Web3, delivered by Veridise, which specializes in formal verification and security audits of smart contracts, zero-knowledge circuits, and DeFi protocols using advanced academic research and custom tooling.

RWA Tokenization Panel

The final Main Stage panel will address real-world asset tokenization in From U.S. Treasuries to Real Estate: What Works (and What Doesn’t) in RWA Tokenization. KuCoin is exploring the integration of RWA tokens into its Off-Exchange Settlement system to enhance security and liquidity. InvestaX, a Singapore-licensed institutional platform, provides a comprehensive solution for issuing, managing, and trading RWAs globally, including real estate, private credit, and bonds. Spartan Group will join the panel with its expertise in supporting projects that bridge traditional finance and decentralized markets.

Growth Stage

RWA Tokenization Panel

The RWA Panel examines the tokenization of real-world assets, highlighting companies that enable compliant and programmable access. D3 specializes in digital securities, facilitating the tokenization of real estate and equities. Ondo allows on-chain investors to access tokenized U.S. Treasuries and bonds, while Pharos focuses on structuring and issuing compliant tokenized assets. Rayls provides the core infrastructure for programmable RWA tokenization and settlement, and IOTA develops a lightweight, feeless blockchain optimized for transferring and managing real-world assets at scale.

DeFi Panel

The DeFi Panel explores the future of financial systems and blockchain efficiency. 1inch aggregates liquidity across decentralized exchanges to optimize trades, while Threshold develops decentralized staking and Layer 2 solutions to secure DeFi operations. ZKSync Foundation builds scalable zero-knowledge rollups for efficient transactions, and Wormhole provides cross-chain bridges to enable seamless asset transfers across DeFi ecosystems.

AI And Web3 Panel

The AI and Web3 panel focuses on the integration of artificial intelligence with decentralized networks. AIFlow offers tools to embed AI logic into Web3 applications, Lamina1 is a blockchain optimized for AI-powered decentralized apps, and NEAR supports AI research and applications on a scalable, developer-friendly network. Common.xyz enables AI-driven NFT and Web3 asset management, while Flipside AI delivers on-chain analytics and AI insights for blockchain ecosystems.

Keynotes

Keynote presentations will include “OpenLedger: The Blockchain Built for Specialized AI” from Openledger and “Tokenization is a Fancy Word for Securitization” from Zivoe, with additional keynotes from AEON, VeChain, and BitOK providing insights into blockchain infrastructure and asset tokenization.

Fireside Chats

A fireside chat on DeFi and scalability, “Can DeFi Scale Without Reinventing Itself?” will feature experts from Brikken and Monad, discussing scalable tokenization solutions and EVM-compatible blockchain designs that enhance DeFi throughput and efficiency.

Infrastrusture Panel

The Infrastructure Panel highlights essential blockchain technology foundations. Blockscout offers blockchain explorers and analytics, EtherFi delivers decentralized staking infrastructure, Scroll develops scalable zk-rollup solutions, and Pelagos Network provides interoperable infrastructure to support complex DeFi ecosystems.

DePIN Panel

The DePIN Panel showcases companies decentralizing physical and computational infrastructure. Akash provides decentralized cloud computing, Fluence enables distributed AI applications, SingularityNET delivers AI services on-chain, Gonka develops decentralized AI tools, and DeNet offers secure decentralized storage for Web3 and AI workloads.

