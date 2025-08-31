From Bitcoin To AI Chips: BlackRock’s Hottest ETF Trends

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief BlackRock is strategically expanding its thematic ETF offerings in 2025, focusing on cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure to capitalize on emerging market trends and interconnected growth opportunities.

BlackRock’s 2025 ETF Playbook: Crypto, AI, and Infrastructure

In recent years, BlackRock has become a major force in the rapidly changing space of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) notably in the area of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI).

Led by Jay Jacobs, Head of Thematic and Active ETFs, BlackRock appears to have set itself up to be a big winner in these rapidly changing environments.

Cryptocurrency: Institutional Adoption Accelerates

Cryptocurrency has gone from an asset class associated with a speculative transactions, to an investment product for BlackRock.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

The launch of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) marked the company’s first foray into cryptocurrency ETFs. IBIT gained instant recognition, quickly surpassing $80 billion in assets. This makes IBIT one of the fastest-growing ETFs of all time, in addition to ETHA crossing $16B in AUM.

Jay Jacobs, BlackRock’s U.S. head of equity ETFs, said that there is clearly increased interest in crypto-related investments. Investors are increasingly looking to get exposure to digital assets through an ETF structure; you can invest in it like any other ETF, and it’s also a regulated and transparent investment vehicle. Jacobs also warned that investors should be wary of the extreme volatility and regulatory uncertainty surrounding cryptocurrencies

BlackRock’s growth in crypto ETFs was not an isolated trend, as institutional investors showed increasing appetite for digital assets as part of diversified portfolios. This change can be attributed to on-going adoption of blockchain technology and regulatory clarity for markets such as the United States.

XRP ETF Considerations

Despite the growing interest in XRP, especially following the SEC’s settlement with Ripple, BlackRock has stated it currently has no plans to file for a U.S. spot XRP ETF . This cautious approach contrasts with other asset managers who have already filed for XRP ETFs. Analysts speculate that BlackRock is awaiting deeper liquidity and stronger institutional demand before entering this space.

Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas, has expressed skepticism about BlackRock’s potential entry into the XRP ETF market. He suggests that the firm may be satisfied with its existing crypto offerings and may not pursue additional products in the near term.

However, other analysts believe that BlackRock’s cautious approach may be a strategic move to ensure that any new ETF offerings meet the firm’s rigorous standards and align with market demand.

Infrastructure: Capitalizing on Global Rebuilding Efforts

Infrastructure investment is experiencing a renaissance, driven by government initiatives and private sector involvement. BlackRock’s U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) positions investors to benefit from the rebuilding of physical economies, especially in the post-election environment.

The IFRA is part of a broader infrastructure ETF suite valued at over $10 billion, which includes the iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) and the iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (IDGT).

The mid-2025 thematic update from BlackRock emphasizes the significance of infrastructure in the current investment landscape. The report indicates that geopolitical fragmentation and a global push to support reshoring are creating opportunities in infrastructure sectors.

Jacobs states that an attractive aspect of infrastructure investments is the combination of long-term capital appreciation potential, with stable yield. Jacobs believes the investments can provide a hedge against inflation while allowing for diversification in one’s portfolio.

Artificial Intelligence: The Next Frontier in Thematic Investing

Artificial intelligence is rapidly evolving, with applications spanning from data analytics to automation and beyond. BlackRock’s iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) offers exposure to companies at the forefront of AI advancements, including those involved in semiconductor manufacturing and AI model development .

The firm’s mid-year thematic update underscores AI’s growing influence on various sectors. The report highlights that AI’s development is driving significant capital expenditure across industries, particularly in energy infrastructure and the labor market .

Jacobs points out that AI is changing technology companies, but also traditional industries. He notices companies in virtually all industries are integrating AI to increase efficiencies and innovate, which in turn creates new investing opportunities.

Jacobs mentions that AI is changing not just tech companies, but also traditional industries. He notes businesses from various sectors are using AI to boost efficiency and innovation, as a result generating new investment options. Investment professionals agree with Jacobs’ view that AI is a transformative change for investing.

Thematic investing in particular which focuses on long term trends and innovations is gaining ground as investors want to capitalize on sectors that are primed for significant growth. BlackRock’s thematic ETFs ARDI and BAI are well positioned to benefit from this seismic change as they offered targeted exposure to AI and some pendulum technologies.

Merging Themes for Optimal Portfolio Construction

BlackRock is pursuing thematic investing by linking these three sectors—crypto, infrastructure, and AI—into interconnected investment strategies. By linking exposure to physical and digital asset infrastructure as well as technological disruption, investors can construct an investment portfolio that is designed to capture several various growth enablers.

Jacobs notes that the key to understanding these themes is to appreciate how they all play off one another. For instance, growth in AI is driving demand for new physical infrastructures like data centers and communication networks, all while impacting blockchain technology as well.

The same can be said with the rise of digital assets as it applies to investing in blockchain network-related infrastructures. This fairly systematic investing approach allows investors to tap into diversification across sectors in which some or all subjects are complexly interrelated and reinforced, which may provide long run-risk adjusted returns.

BlackRock’s Thematic ETFs

BlackRock’s thematic exchange traded funds in cryptocurrency, infrastructure and AI show a calculated response to market transformation. Along with the specific exposure to the themes created by these sectors, BlackRock allows investors to align their portfolios to emerging opportunities. As the investment ecosystem continues to evolve, these ETFs can be useful in navigating today’s markets.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson