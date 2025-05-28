Four.meme Partners With UpTop.meme To Reshape Community-Driven Liquidity And Strengthen Support For BNB-Based Memecoins

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Four.meme has partnered with UpTop.meme to launch the $12 million “Liquidity Injection Program,” enhance liquidity support, and strengthen community engagement for selected projects.

Platform focused on the creation and exchange of memecoins, Four.meme has entered into a strategic partnership with the decentralized liquidity protocol UpTop.meme and launched the $12 million “Liquidity Injection Program.” This collaboration is aimed at enhancing liquidity support and strengthening community engagement for selected high-quality projects launched through Four.meme, thereby supporting the ongoing development of these initiatives.

“UpTop.meme is a liquidity protocol built on BNB Chain, opening a new path for users to benefit from emerging narratives in the Web3 space,” said Brett, Founder of UpTop, to Mpost. “We look forward to our collaboration with Four.meme as a way to inject deeper, more sustainable liquidity into high-quality projects, helping them grow stronger and go further,” he added.

The integration with UpTop.meme enables users to provide liquidity to projects on the BNB Chain using a single-token mechanism, allowing for a simplified, single-click process that eliminates the need for traditional dual-token contributions. In doing so, users can continue to earn returns while avoiding the complexities of manual liquidity provision.

Once a project reaches $500,000 worth of BNB liquidity through user contributions, UpTop.meme contributes an additional $150,000 in BNB. This contribution is paired with the project’s token to establish a PancakeSwap liquidity pool, which is then injected directly into the project’s address.

“Liquidity is one of the biggest bottlenecks for new teams. By working with UpTop.meme, we’re making it easier for developers to launch with confidence and for communities to contribute without friction or risk,” the Four.meme team commented to Mpost.

🚀 We’re thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with @uptopmeme to launch a $12M Liquidity Injection Program and reshape community-driven liquidity on #BNBChain!https://t.co/IRnIR1BwDd, the leading memecoin launchpad, is teaming up with UpTop, BNB Chain’s first true… https://t.co/dA0HTmDcrA — Four.Meme (@four_meme_) May 28, 2025

During the current public testing phase, UpTop.meme has also implemented a mechanism known as “Lossless Impermanent Loss Compensation.” This system is designed to protect users from losses caused by one-sided token price drops. In such cases, the platform will reimburse users with an equivalent value of tokens, aiming to ensure that users face no financial risk while participating in projects throughout the testing period.

As the first protocol on the BNB Chain to facilitate single-sided liquidity provision, UpTop.meme removes the complexities associated with traditional decentralized exchanges that require dual-token pair contributions. This streamlined process allows users to contribute BNB directly to project liquidity pools, participate in the development of new projects, and earn consistent returns.

This partnership is expected to bring long-term liquidity to projects emerging from the Four.meme ecosystem and signifies the broader adoption of community-driven liquidity models on the BNB Chain.

Four.meme: No-Code Launchpad On BNB Chain Simplifies Memecoin Creation For All Users

Four.meme is a decentralized, no-code launchpad developed on the BNB Chain, intended to streamline the process of creating and deploying memecoins. Introduced in mid-2024, the platform allows users to generate tokens without any need for coding expertise, thereby serving as an accessible entry point for individuals and project teams looking to engage in the memecoin sector.

Recently, Four.meme revealed that World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance entity reportedly linked to Donald Trump and his family, has finalized its first acquisition of meme tokens via the platform. The tokens purchased belong to the B project, which was launched through Four.meme and is paired with the USD1 digital asset.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson