Four.Meme Launches AI Sprint Hackathon With $50,000 Prize Pool, Opening April 1

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by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Four.Meme is launching a global AI hackathon throughout April 2026, offering a $50,000 prize pool to developers building at the intersection of AI and the BNB Chain ecosystem.

Four.Meme, the leading memecoin launchpad on BNB Chain, is stepping into the frontier of AI with the launch of the Four.Meme AI Sprint — a global online hackathon running throughout the month of April 2026, with a $50,000 prize pool up for grabs.

The competition, which opens April 1 and runs through April 30, is open to developers, AI builders, and early-stage teams worldwide. It marks a strategic signal from Four.Meme: the platform that democratized memecoin creation on BNB Chain with a no-code, fair-launch model and minimal fees is now betting that the next wave of value creation on-chain will be driven by AI.

The hackathon brings together a roster of co-organizers, each representing a distinct layer of the emerging AI-blockchain stack. Unibase, described as the first high-performance decentralized AI memory layer, gives AI agents persistent memory, on-chain identity, and permissionless interoperability — positioning itself as core infrastructure for autonomous agents. Pieverse provides compliance-first Web3 payment infrastructure, enabling gasless, audit-ready payments for both businesses and AI agents through its x402 protocol. Together with dgrid AI, MYX Finance, and TagAIDAO, the partners collectively cover compute, decentralized finance, and community-governed AI tooling.

BNB Chain itself is a co-organizer — a detail worth noting. BNB Chain has been accelerating innovation through a series of hackathons, offering mentorship, workshops, and fast-track access to its MVB accelerator program for standout projects. The AI Sprint fits into that strategy, as the chain continues to position itself as the home of AI-native Web3 development.

Four.Meme Bets Big On Agentic Future

The timing for the event is deliberate. Four.Meme has been expanding its AI capabilities, having already launched its “Agentic Mode” product earlier in 2026 — enabling AI agents to create memes and engage autonomously in market interactions, while the platform’s on-chain metrics showed over 812,000 daily unique users and more than $1 billion in trading volume on PancakeSwap-listed pairs.

For participants, the competition represents a rare opportunity to build at the intersection of two of the most active narratives in crypto right now — AI agents and the BNB Chain ecosystem — with real financial incentives and the backing of established protocol partners. The fully online format removes geographic barriers, making it genuinely global in scope.

Full details on tracks, judging criteria, and registration are expected to be announced in the days ahead. Developers and teams interested in participating can follow Four.Meme and its co-organizers for updates.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

