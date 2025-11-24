Foresight News Releases 2026 Global Guide To Blockchain And Web3 Summits

In Brief Foresight News has released its 2026 Web3 Global Summit Guide, offering an overview of major blockchain and crypto conferences scheduled across Asia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

Web3 media platform Foresight News has announced the publication of its “2026 Web3 Global Summit Guide Article,” which provides a comprehensive overview of major cryptocurrency and blockchain events scheduled worldwide in 2026.

The report highlights that throughout 2026, numerous in-person blockchain and Web3 summits will take place across the globe, offering industry participants opportunities for knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration. These gatherings not only present the latest advancements in blockchain technology but also demonstrate the growing global reach of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Foresight News has compiled a summary of the most influential blockchain events in 2026, covering regions including Asia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The guide spans a variety of event types, from broad blockchain weeks to focused summits on specific networks such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana, as well as specialized events related to NFT art and DeFi finance. With major summits occurring in every quarter, the schedule provides participants with a continuous platform for engagement and knowledge exchange throughout the year.

Analysts observed that the conference landscape in 2026 appears more balanced, reflecting both the globalization of the industry and its increasing maturity in terms of geographic distribution and event scheduling. Notably, the number of conferences in Asia has grown, underscoring the region’s expanding role in the global blockchain ecosystem.

From Davos To Dubai: Blockchain Conferences Span Every Month And Region In 2026

According to the review, the key blockchain and cryptocurrency events scheduled for 2026 span every month and cover multiple regions worldwide.

In January, notable events include PTC’26 in Hawaii from January 18th to 21st, DavosWeb3 in Switzerland on January 21st, WallStreetBets Live 2026 in Miami from January 28th to 30th, and CatLumpurr 2026 in Kuala Lumpur from January 30th to February 1st. February highlights include NFT Paris 2026 on February 4-5, Consensus Hong Kong 2026 on February 10-12, ETHDenver 2026 from February 17-21, and XRP Australia 2026 on February 27th.

In March, important summits include Crypto Expo Europe 2026 in Bucharest on March 1-2, the DC Blockchain Summit in Washington, DC on March 17-18, Next Block Expo in Warsaw on March 24-25, and EthCC 9 in Cannes from March 30th to April 2nd. April features TEAMZ Web3/AI Week 2026 in Tokyo from April 4-10, Blockchain Forum Russia 2026 in Moscow on April 14-16, Paris Blockchain Week 2026 on April 15-16, Hong Kong Web3 Carnival 2026 from April 20-23, Bitcoin Las Vegas 2026 on April 27-29, and TOKEN2049 Dubai 2026 on April 29-30.

In May, the Digital Asset Summit 2026 is scheduled in London on May 13-14, followed by ETHConf in New York from June 8-10 and BTC Prague in Prague from June 11-13. July includes IVS2026 in Kyoto from July 1-3, WebX 2026 in Tokyo on July 13-14, and the Blockchain Futures Conference 2026 in Florida on July 21-22. In August, Bitcoin Asia 2026 will take place in Hong Kong on August 27-28.

September will host ICBC 2026 in Singapore on September 7-8 and the European Blockchain Convention 12 in Barcelona on September 17-18. October sees TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026 on October 7-8, and November features the 20th International Conference on Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies (ICBC 2026) in Singapore on November 23-24. In December, Blockchain Life 2026 will take place in Dubai on December 1-2.

Additional events with dates yet to be determined include KBW2026 in South Korea, Southeast Asia Blockchain Week in Bangkok, ETHGlobal Taipei 2026 in Taiwan, Istanbul Blockchain Week in Turkey, NFT NYC 2026 in New York, 2026 Shanghai International Blockchain Week in China, Solana Breakpoint 2026 at a to-be-determined location, and Devcon 8 in Mumbai during the fourth quarter of 2026. This extensive calendar demonstrates the global reach and ongoing momentum of the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem throughout the year.

Global Blockchain Conferences Drive Innovation, Collaboration, And Adoption

Blockchain conferences play a critical role in the development and maturation of the cryptocurrency and Web3 industry by providing centralized forums for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration. These events allow developers, investors, entrepreneurs, regulators, and enthusiasts to share insights on emerging technologies, discuss best practices, and explore new business models, fostering innovation and accelerating adoption.

Conferences also offer opportunities for project showcases, product launches, and strategic partnerships, which can influence market trends and enhance the visibility of blockchain initiatives.

Globally, the majority of these events are concentrated in regions with strong technology ecosystems and active cryptocurrency communities. Asia hosts major summits in countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong, reflecting the region’s dynamic blockchain adoption.

North America, including the United States and Canada, is another key hub, with conferences emphasizing both enterprise blockchain solutions and retail cryptocurrency adoption.

Europe, particularly cities like Paris, Barcelona, and Warsaw, is home to numerous gatherings focusing on regulatory developments, decentralized finance (DeFi), and non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystems.

The Middle East and the UAE have also emerged as growing centers for blockchain conferences, driven by government support and investment in fintech and digital assets.

By connecting global stakeholders and fostering the exchange of knowledge and ideas, blockchain conferences contribute to the industry’s evolution and long-term growth.



