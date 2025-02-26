Fluence Introduces ‘DePIN Pledge’ To Drive Web3 Adoption Of Decentralized Infrastructure

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Fluence has launched the “DePIN Pledge,” supported by Infura, ConsenSys, IoTeX, Outlier Ventures, Polygon, Helium, and Blockscout, inviting Web3 projects and crypto companies to publicly commit to adopting DePIN solutions.

Platform offering cloudless computing, Fluence announced the launch of the “DePIN Pledge,” an initiative inviting Web3 projects and cryptocurrency companies to publicly commit to adopting Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) solutions. The pledge is introduced with the support of prominent companies such as Infura, ConsenSys, IoTeX, Outlier Ventures, Polygon, Helium, and Blockscout.

“We are at the very beginning of DePIN adoption, and over the coming years, we expect to see a wide range of DePIN products and services used by all kinds of projects and companies,” said Tom Trowbridge, Co-Founder & CEO of Fluence, in a written statement. “We are happy to help advance this important story by highlighting all of the businesses that are improving their operations by using DePIN,” he added.

As the Web3 and cryptocurrency ecosystems continue to develop, decentralization has often been seen as an ideal goal rather than a fully realized concept. A challenge remains the continued reliance on centralized infrastructure, such as cloud hyperscalers, which limits the full potential of decentralization. With the maturation of the DePIN ecosystem, it’s now time for Web3 and cryptocurrency companies to move beyond discussions of decentralization and integrate it fully into their infrastructure.

As part of its mission to promote decentralized infrastructure, Infura’s DIN is dedicated to delivering high-performance Web3 capabilities, such as RPC, to the industry through permissionless and decentralized solutions.

What Is ‘DePIN Pledge’?

The “DePIN Pledge” serves as a call to action for projects, communities, and individuals to adopt decentralized infrastructure and contribute to building transparent, resilient ecosystems. In an era where AI and blockchain are revolutionizing industries, decentralization is becoming a necessity, not just an option. The increasing demand for compute power and data from AI only amplifies the influence of centralized systems, posing threats to security, privacy, and equitable access. The DePIN Pledge envisions a future where critical systems are independent, free from centralized control, and designed to empower individuals and communities.

Those who take this pledge will receive a manifesto and a DePIN Pledge non-fungible token (NFT), signifying their commitment to decentralization. The NFT will be auditable on the Ethereum blockchain, symbolizing their dedication to the cause, which they can display across platforms. A directory of companies that have committed to the DePIN Pledge will be showcased on its website, providing users with a resource to browse, verify, and support companies that are striving for or have already achieved full DePIN infrastructure.

This dedicated page will act as a marketplace for verified DePIN Pledge companies, allowing individuals and organizations to identify and engage with companies that are fully committed to decentralizing their infrastructure. The DePIN Pledge is more than just a commitment—it is a movement toward a decentralized future, where transparency, resilience, and fairness take center stage.

The future of DePIN envisions communities gaining control and ownership over the infrastructure that impacts their daily lives. Fluence is leading the effort in advancing DePIN adoption across all sectors. Through the “DePIN Pledge,” Fluence aims to reinforce values such as access, freedom, resilience, and fairness, driving the widespread adoption of DePIN solutions.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson