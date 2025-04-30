Fleek Reveals FLK Tokenomics, Allocates 10% To Agent Incentives And Airdrops

In Brief Fleek announces the FLK tokenomics in advance of the upcoming token sale on CoinList, scheduled for May 1–8.

Web3 infrastructure platform Fleek announced the tokenomics for its native token, FLK, in advance of the upcoming token sale on CoinList, scheduled for May 1–8. The FLK token is positioned to support a range of next-generation applications, including social agents, virtual influencers, and decentralized internet services.

According to the announcement, the total initial supply of FLK is set at 100 million tokens, with allocations structured to promote long-term platform development and sustainability. Distribution will be as follows: 10% for agent incentives and airdrops, 20% for CoinList and liquidity provision, 20% for the ecosystem treasury, 20% to the team, 20% to early backers, and 10% allocated to the Fleek Foundation.

In order to support ecosystem growth over time, the tokenomics outline a gradually declining inflation model: 5 million FLK (5%) in the first year, decreasing to 4 million (3.8%) in year two, 3 million (2.75%) in year three, 2.5 million (2.25%) in year four, and 2 million (1.75%) in year five. These newly issued tokens will be split equally between user stakers and node operators.

FLK’s staking framework introduces several mechanisms to encourage long-term participation. Bonus Multipliers allow users to earn up to 4x staking rewards by locking tokens for extended periods. Additionally, 75% of projected staking rewards are issued monthly as Fleek Credits, which can be used to pay for Fleek services. While users may stake locked tokens, rewards from these locked tokens cannot be redeemed for one year after mainnet launch, and early withdrawals are not permitted.

The FLK token serves as the core utility asset within the Fleek ecosystem, offering functional and economic benefits to developers, creators, and general users. By staking FLK, participants can gain access to Fleek’s services, receive monthly Fleek Credits, earn staking yields in FLK, and unlock premium features across both the Fleek platform and the Agent Marketplace. These features include enhanced functionality, increased visibility, and potential revenue-generating opportunities such as virtual influencer tokenization.

Social agents and virtual influencers are also able to autonomously stake FLK to fund their operational needs, support early monetization efforts, and increase their exposure within the Agent Marketplace. Additionally, users can stake FLK to expand their content reach, access premium tools for user-generated content (UGC) campaigns, and strengthen marketing strategies involving influencers and key opinion leaders.

FLK stakers share in the revenue generated by both the Fleek platform and the Agent Marketplace. Meanwhile, node operators stake FLK to operate Fleek Edge Nodes and Machines, earning rewards in both USDC and FLK for maintaining the network’s infrastructure and performance.

The ecosystem also includes “Fishermen,” who stake FLK to verify the accuracy of proofs submitted by node operators. Valid challenges are rewarded, while incorrect ones result in token slashing. Looking ahead, staking FLK will also grant access to advanced features such as the tokenization and partial ownership of virtual influencers and social agents, expanding the utility and value proposition of the token.

Fleek: What Is It?

Fleek positions itself as an “Agentic Cloud”—a comprehensive platform that brings together all the essential tools for building, operating, and monetizing AI agents and virtual influencers. It consolidates previously fragmented infrastructure into a single, streamlined environment designed specifically to support the full lifecycle of agent development and deployment.

The platform enables one-click access to infrastructure that prioritizes user privacy and resistance to censorship. This includes the integration of Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), which allow for secure, verifiable, and confidential deployment of AI agents. By reducing technical complexity, Fleek makes it easier for users to adopt agentic technologies and explore advanced use cases.

Fleek serves a wide range of users: developers building sophisticated AI agents and agent-based applications; creators leveraging digital twins and virtual influencers for monetization; brands and enterprises launching AI-native marketing and social engagement initiatives; and everyday users seeking to engage with or benefit from intelligent virtual personas and social agents.

