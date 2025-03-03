Fixed-Rate Lending Will Change DeFi Forever, and Here’s Why

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Jerry Li introduced fixed-rate lending as a game-changer for DeFi, offering stable leverage, predictable yields, and a flexible market-making model to enhance capital efficiency and drive the next evolution of decentralized finance.

Jerry Li, CEO & Co-Founder of Term Structure, shared how his platform is addressing leverage efficiency in DeFi by introducing fixed-rate lending and borrowing. As DeFi continues to mature, the demand for stable, predictable financing solutions is increasing, making fixed-income products essential for long-term sustainability.

What Sets Term Structure Apart from Other DeFi Lending Platforms?

Term Structure aims to eliminate uncertainty in DeFi borrowing by providing fixed-rate leverage, ensuring borrowers know exactly how much they will pay without fear of sudden liquidations. This stability is crucial for traders and institutional investors who require predictable costs for strategic financial planning. On the lender’s side, fixed rates offer a consistent and reliable yield, mirroring the traditional fixed-income market.

While variable-rate lending protocols dominate DeFi, Term Structure stands out by prioritizing fixed-rate borrowing. The platform introduces an innovative market-making model inspired by Uniswap V3, allowing market makers to participate as lenders, borrowers, or both. Unlike traditional liquidity providers, users can customize their positions, adjusting slippage, lending conditions, and risk exposure to optimize returns.

This flexibility enhances capital efficiency and attracts more participants to the fixed-income market, addressing a major gap in DeFi lending.

The Future of Fixed Income in DeFi: A Necessary Evolution

Fixed-income markets are the backbone of traditional finance, with over a trillion dollars in fixed-rate products globally. Li envisions a future where DeFi mirrors this structure, providing a stable foundation for financial growth. Without fixed-rate products, portfolio management, risk hedging, and structured finance become significantly more challenging.

As more assets get tokenized and brought on-chain, the need for structured financing solutions will surge, further cementing fixed-rate lending as a core pillar of DeFi.

Transforming DeFi into a Full-Fledged Financial System

In traditional finance, fixed rates define yield curves, price-structured products, and hedge risk. Li sees Term Structure enabling the same capabilities in DeFi, facilitating mortgages, car loans, commodity financing, and real-world asset (RWA) lending.

With DeFi moving towards tokenizing real-world assets, the demand for stable, on-chain financing solutions will grow exponentially. By building the infrastructure for fixed-rate leverage and structured financing, Term Structure aims to be a key player in the next evolution of decentralized finance.

Building the Future of Fixed-Rate DeFi

With its unique approach to fixed-rate lending, flexible market-making model, and focus on long-term financial stability, Term Structure is paving the way for a more predictable and scalable DeFi ecosystem. As the industry matures, fixed-income solutions like Term Structure will become an essential component of decentralized finance, unlocking new opportunities for investors, borrowers, and institutions alike.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este