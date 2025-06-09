Firecrawl Launches ‘/search’ Endpoint, Allowing Users To Search And Scrape The Web In One API Call

In Brief Firecrawl has launched a new “/search” API endpoint that enables users to both discover and extract web data in a single request, simplifying workflows for tasks like lead generation, SEO, and AI integration.

AI-oriented web crawling and data extraction tool, Firecrawl introduced a new feature called “/search”—an endpoint designed to streamline the process of discovering and collecting web data within a single API request.

This functionality is particularly suited for use cases such as lead generation, SEO analysis, research, or agent development, where both search and data extraction are essential.

The endpoint enables users to conduct web searches and, if desired, immediately extract content from the resulting pages. It supports various output formats, including markdown, HTML, direct links, and screenshots, and offers customization options such as language, country-specific targeting, number of results, and request timeouts.

Implementing the “/search” endpoint in code is designed to be simple, with the feature already integrated into platforms such as Zapier, n8n, MCP, and others from the first day of release. It supports direct API use for application development, works with agent frameworks like Claude, Gemini, and OpenAI through MCP, and can be incorporated into automated workflows via Zapier and n8n. A playground environment is also available for immediate testing.

Additionally, Firecrawl has announced that support for its alpha endpoints “/llmstxt” and “/deep-research” will be discontinued as of June 30th. While these endpoints will remain functional, they will no longer receive updates.

Firecrawl: What Is It?

Firecrawl is an open-source API platform designed to simplify the collection of structured, AI-compatible data from websites. It supports full-site crawling, manages dynamic content, and transforms pages into formats such as JSON or Markdown for integration into AI and large language model pipelines.

Recently, the platform launched a new feature called Templates, which enables easier discovery, sharing, and reuse of existing Firecrawl implementations. These templates offer a curated set of ready-to-use configurations, code examples, and repositories, providing users with a streamlined way to deploy setups without manually configuring parameters.

