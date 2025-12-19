Fetch.ai Inroduces World’s First AI Agent-To-Agent Payment System On ASI:One

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Fetch.ai has launched the world’s first AI-to-AI payment system, enabling autonomous, secure, and user-controlled transactions where personal AIs can execute real-world payments and tasks independently, even while users are offline.

Fetch.ai, a decentralized AI platform that utilizes autonomous software agents to discover, coordinate, and execute tasks for users, businesses, and devices, has introduced the world’s first AI agent-to-agent payment system.

This system allows personal AI agents to complete transactions independently on behalf of users, even when they are offline, through ASI:One, Fetch.ai’s proprietary agentic AI platform where individuals can create and deploy their own personal AI agents.

Payments can be processed via Visa, on-chain using USDC and FET, with additional payment methods planned as the platform expands.

In its first live application, a personal AI using ASI:One coordinated with another user’s AI to arrange a shared dinner, secure a reservation through OpenTable, and complete the payment, all autonomously while both users were offline.

This development represents the first instance of autonomous AIs not only coordinating activities but also executing real-world financial transactions on behalf of humans.

“Agentic payments are the gateway to an AI-first economy,” said Humayun Sheikh, CEO of Fetch.ai, in a post on X. “By enabling AIs to transact on our behalf, we’re creating a new era where intelligent agents execute, secure, and deliver real-world value without waiting for us to intervene. This fundamentally changes the way we interact with the world: AI can now act in real time, turning opportunities into experiences, purchases, and commitments, all while keeping users in control. It’s a first step toward a future where autonomous agents handle the routine, the urgent, and even the complex, making our lives more seamlessly connected,” he added.

AI-To-AI Payment System To Enable Autonomous, Secure, And User-Controlled Transactions

Until now, personal AIs were capable of identifying opportunities but relied on traditional methods to complete transactions. Fetch.ai’s AI-to-AI payment system addresses this limitation by enabling autonomous coordination between personal and business AIs, real-time execution of bookings and payments, and offline actions using user-approved funds. Users can assign spending limits to their AI, retaining full control while allowing the AI to act when timing is critical. Payments are facilitated through trust mechanisms provided by Fetch’s Agentverse, which ensures secure, permissioned interactions, transparent transaction processes, and verifiable authorization between agents.

The AI-to-AI payment system is designed with security and user control as central priorities. Dedicated AI wallets allow users to set budgets, ensuring the AI can only transact within defined limits. Temporary Visa credentials are used for card payments so that actual card details are never exposed or stored. On-chain payments using USDC and FET offer a secure, transparent, and verifiable option for blockchain-based transactions. Optional transaction confirmation can be enabled, allowing users to approve payments before they are processed. At no point does the AI access personal wallets or permanent card information; every transaction is permissioned, traceable, and fully controlled by the user, combining autonomy with robust security for real-world actions.

This system allows personal AIs to move beyond basic assistance, executing tasks such as securing reservations, booking experiences, and completing purchases automatically before opportunities are lost. It represents a significant evolution in how AI interacts with real-world activities, providing users the ability to delegate time-sensitive tasks while maintaining full oversight.

For consumers, AI-to-AI payments enable more seamless experiences, reduce missed opportunities, and support smarter, real-time interactions. For businesses, the system offers new possibilities for engagement, commerce, and service delivery, as autonomous agents can transact efficiently on behalf of users. For the AI sector, it establishes a foundation for autonomous commerce, where intelligent agents operate securely, transparently, and permissioned, reshaping interactions between humans, AI, and digital payments across the economy.

The full rollout of AI-to-AI payments is expected in January and will be accessible to users through the ASI:One platform.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

