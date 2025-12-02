en en
December 02, 2025

FAR Labs Announces Exclusive AI And DePIN Networking Event During Binance Blockchain Week

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 02, 2025 at 3:30 am Updated: December 02, 2025 at 3:30 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 02, 2025 at 3:30 am

In Brief

FAR Labs will host an invite-only networking event on December 3 at Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai to connect industry leaders and showcase its decentralized AI inference framework.

FAR Labs Announces Exclusive AI And DePIN Networking Event During Binance Blockchain Week

FAR Labs, the deep-tech division of Dizzaract, a leading gaming studio in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced it will host “Proof of Inference: DePIN & AI Builders Night,” an invite-only networking event, during Binance Blockchain Week on December 3rd, at Monkey Bar Dubai. 

The event aims to bring together investors, fund managers, exchange operators, and infrastructure developers to discuss decentralized computing and AI inference networks, with attendance requiring approval and a focus on strategic connections and deal flow rather than casual networking.

FAR Labs operates as an AI gaming research and development laboratory established by the team behind Dizzaract, a government-backed Abu Dhabi-based studio employing over 80 professionals across 25 countries. Dizzaract is known for developing Farcana, a TPS shooter with digital ownership, and GAMED, an AI-powered player identity layer and cross-game publishing platform. The studio’s experience in adaptive AI systems and digital economies laid the foundation for the creation of FAR Labs.

‘The Best Systems Are The Ones Builders Can Shape’: FAR Labs Advances Decentralized AI

FAR Labs develops FAR AI, a decentralized inference framework designed to shift AI workloads from centralized cloud providers to distributed networks. This system supports AI applications across gaming, decentralized science, and intelligent agent systems, addressing compute demands that exceed the capacity of traditional centralized infrastructure. 

“Gaming taught us that the best systems are the ones players can shape,” said Ilman Shazhaev, Founder and CEO of Dizzaract, in a written statement. “The same applies to AI infrastructure – when you decentralize compute, you hand creative control back to the builders. That’s what we’re aiming for with AI inference networks: to essentially give them the freedom to experiment at scale,” he added.

The event is part of FAR Labs’ wider schedule of activities in December, which includes participation in several major blockchain conferences in the region, such as Bitcoin MENA, Abu Dhabi Finance Week, the Global Blockchain Show, and Solana Breakpoint 2025.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

