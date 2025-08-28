Falcon Finance Launches On-Chain Insurance Fund With $10M Initial Capital

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Falcon Finance has launched a $10 million on-chain insurance fund to enhance risk management and transparency, following strategic WLFI investment and the unveiling of its 18-month roadmap.

Falcon Finance, a protocol focused on building financial infrastructure that bridges traditional and digital finance, announced the creation of a dedicated on-chain insurance fund designed to enhance transparency, strengthen risk management, and provide protection for counterparties and institutional participants interacting with the protocol. The fund has been launched with an initial contribution of $10 million in USD1, which Falcon Finance has chosen as its primary reserve currency, with plans to add additional assets over time. A portion of protocol fees will also be allocated to the insurance fund, ensuring that its growth aligns with the expansion of Falcon’s ecosystem and continues to offer sustainable, long-term protection.

The Falcon Finance Insurance Fund functions as a financial buffer to safeguard the protocol and its users during periods of stress. It is structured to address rare instances of negative yields and can serve as the last-resort bidder for USDf in open markets to support price stability when required. In exceptional circumstances, Falcon Finance may deploy additional reserves to further reinforce the system’s resilience. By maintaining stablecoin reserves, the fund provides multiple layers of protection, including offsetting unforeseen risks, covering potential losses, and ensuring that sUSDf yield obligations are met even under adverse conditions. Through this Insurance Fund, Falcon Finance establishes a verifiable layer of resilience and accountability, offering institutional participants confidence that their engagement with the protocol is backed by on-chain insurance safeguards.

Falcon Finance Accelerates Growth With Strategic WLFI Investment And 18-Month Roadmap Unveiling

This announcement follows a series of important milestones achieved by Falcon Finance in recent months. Earlier this summer, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) made a strategic investment in Falcon Finance, accelerating the technical integration between USDf and USD1 and affirming Falcon’s position as a preferred partner in stablecoin development. Just two weeks ago, Falcon unveiled its 18-month strategic roadmap, outlining its evolution into a full-service financial institution bridging traditional banking and decentralized finance.

The roadmap announcement also marked Falcon’s achievement of surpassing $1 billion in USDf circulating supply, recognition as a top 10 stablecoin across all blockchain networks, and the completion of an overcollateralization audit by ht.digital, further evidencing Falcon Finance’s commitment to compliance and transparent risk management.

These accomplishments build on prior innovations, including the completion of the industry’s first live mint of USDf against Superstate’s tokenized US Treasury fund and the introduction of weekly proof-of-reserves attestations. Collectively, these initiatives position Falcon as a platform where sustainable yield generation, composable liquidity, and institutional-grade protections intersect. The launch of the on-chain insurance fund represents a logical extension of this mission, serving as a visible demonstration of confidence in Falcon’s infrastructure.

“Establishing this Insurance Fund is about embedding resilience at the core of our infrastructure. We are demonstrating that trusted, verifiable assets can provide the foundation for on-chain insurance,” said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner of Falcon Finance, in a written statement. “This marks the next phase in Falcon’s mission to align transparency, compliance, and sustainable yield for institutions globally,” he added.

With the creation of this Insurance Fund, combined with Falcon Finance’s ongoing expansion into fiat corridors, multi-chain integrations, and tokenization of real-world assets, the company reinforces its role as a foundational infrastructure layer linking capital, collateral, and financial utility across the global economy.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson