Falcon Finance Launches Multi-Asset Synthetic Dollar USDf On Base, Enhancing DeFi And Payment Infra

In Brief Falcon Finance has launched its synthetic dollar, USDf, on the Base network, providing a “universal collateral” stablecoin with yield-generating features and expanding DeFi and payment capabilities across the Layer 2 ecosystem.

Falcon Finance announced the launch of USDf, its $2.1 billion multi-asset synthetic dollar, on the Base network, introducing a new form of “universal collateral” to one of the fastest-growing Layer 2 ecosystems. The integration allows users to bridge assets from Ethereum to Base and access highly competitive annual percentage yields among major yield-bearing stablecoins within an ecosystem currently experiencing record activity.

The deployment coincides with a significant period for Base. Following the activation of Ethereum’s Fusaka hard fork, which increased Layer 2 capacity by eight times, the network has recorded all-time-high performance, with monthly transactions surpassing 452 million.

With traditional payment giants like Visa and Stripe already building on the network, and new interoperability tools connecting Base to the broader onchain economy, the addition of USDf reinforces Base as the preferred infrastructure for both crypto-native DeFi and mainstream commerce.

The stablecoin provides a “universal collateral” option that differs from conventional stablecoins backed by fiat reserves. USDf is overcollateralized with a diversified basket of assets, including major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, and SOL, tokenized Treasuries, sovereign bonds, equities, and gold, collectively contributing over $2.3 billion in reserves to the chain and establishing one of the top ten stable assets within Base’s liquidity ecosystem.

This announcement follows Falcon Finance’s broader efforts to expand USDf beyond crypto-backed collateral, most recently incorporating tokenized Mexican sovereign bills (CETES) to bring emerging-market sovereign yield onto the blockchain.

“Expanding USDf to Base is part of a broader shift we are seeing across onchain markets,” said Fiona Ma, VP of Growth at Falcon Finance, in a written statement. “Stable assets need to be more flexible, more composable, and accessible across the networks where people are actually building. Base is one of those places,” she added.

Falcon Finance Brings Yield-Bearing USDf To Base, Expanding DeFi Opportunities And Network Capabilities

The integration introduces new yield-generating mechanisms to the Base ecosystem. Falcon’s yield-bearing token, sUSDf, has distributed over $19.1 million in cumulative returns since its launch, with nearly $1 million generated in the past 30 days. These yields are produced through a range of strategies, including funding rate arbitrage, cross-exchange price arbitrage, options-based approaches, and native altcoin staking, all designed to sustain positive returns regardless of market direction.

Users on Base can now bridge USDf to earn yield, participate in liquidity pools on platforms such as Aerodrome, and engage with the network’s expanding decentralized finance infrastructure. Leveraging Base’s enhanced scalability following the Fusaka upgrade, which significantly reduced transaction fees and increased gas limits, the integration supports diverse use cases from liquidity provision to micropayments.

For the Base network, the addition of a multi-asset-backed synthetic dollar introduces another financial primitive, strengthening its position as a settlement layer for both decentralized finance applications and traditional financial operations.

