Everything Protocol Set To Deliver Unified Liquidity, Lending, And Perpetual Trading To DeFi

In Brief SMARDEX is evolving into Everything, a unified DeFi protocol that combines trading, lending, and perpetual-style markets into a single, capital-efficient system with integrated liquidity management and automated risk controls.

SMARDEX is in the process of consolidating its decentralized finance (DeFi) framework into Everything, an integrated protocol that brings together exchange operations, credit markets, and perpetual-like trading mechanisms under a single system. The design relies on one smart contract and a shared liquidity pool that facilitates automated market making, lending, and leveraged transactions.

All primary functions are accessible within a single trading pair, with trades processed atomically by a leverage mechanism that does not depend on external price feeds, while a borrowing structure based on discrete pricing intervals helps control risk by enforcing predetermined collateral conditions.

“Our goal with Everything is not only to improve DeFi mechanics but to redefine how teams build financial infrastructure on-chain,” said Jean Rausis, founder of Everything, in a written statement. “We designed this protocol so new projects can launch markets, liquidity layers, and financial primitives without relying on fragile and fragmented integrations. This shift from SMARDEX to Everything provides a foundation that supports real scale, long-term stability, and products the previous architecture could not support,” he added.

Everything Protocol Aims To Unify On-Chain Liquidity, Lending, And Trading In Capital-Efficient DeFi Architecture

Designed as a comprehensive framework for managing on-chain liquidity and targeted for release in February 2026, Everything incorporates open-access lending and borrowing into a constant-product market structure, transforming previously disjointed decentralized finance activities into a more capital-efficient model. The protocol allows loans to be issued against any available trading pair, while unused collateral is aggregated in a common vault and allocated by the contract to approved external yield-generating strategies. Borrowing remains fully collateral-backed with transparent interest dynamics, and collateral that earns yield can offset borrowing expenses. Liquidity pools operate without permission restrictions, enabling unrestricted participation.

Conventional automated market makers frequently leave large portions of liquidity inactive due to evenly distributed reserves, while more recent architectures often introduce additional complexity without offering comprehensive functionality. Everything mitigates these limitations by integrating exchange mechanics, credit markets, and perpetual-style trading within a single system that balances itself automatically. Through integration with USDNr, a decentralized synthetic stable asset offering an estimated annual yield of around sixteen percent, liquidity providers gain supplementary income streams in addition to trading fees, lending interest, funding payments, and liquidation-related charges.

The system is structured to maximize the productivity of liquidity, eliminate dependence on external price feeds, and lower the risk of uncollectible debt. Virtual liquidity reserves help smooth price movements and position the automated market maker as a reliable reference point for lending and leveraged trading. A liquidation framework based on discrete pricing intervals delivers predictable resolution of positions without requiring insurance pools or automatic deleveraging, maintaining solvency and efficiency.

An upgrade referred to as “Geneve,” planned for summer 2026, is expected to introduce collateral that generates yield natively, along with built-in limit and take-profit order functionality. This enhancement is intended to embed yield generation directly into core trading operations and improve overall capital utilization, including a mechanism whereby unfilled orders continue to earn yield while awaiting execution, resulting in full deployment of capital.

