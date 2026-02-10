Ethereum Plans Major Shift To Zero‑Knowledge Proofs For Block Validation In 2026

In Brief Ethereum is preparing a major shift in block validation by moving from re‑executing transactions to verifying zero‑knowledge proofs under its L1‑zkEVM 2026 roadmap and EIP‑8025.

Ethereum Foundation member ladislaus.eth shared in a post on social media platform X that Ethereum is pursuing a key architectural shift, moving block validation from re-executing every transaction to verifying zero-knowledge proofs.

The plan forms the basis of the Layer 1 zkEVM roadmap targeted for 2026 and is centred on EIP‑8025, a proposal introducing optional execution proofs that validators could use to attest to block validity without running a full execution client. The first technical workshop dedicated to the initiative is scheduled for February 11, 2026.

The proposed model marks a departure from Ethereum’s current approach, where every node independently repeats all computation contained in a block. While reliable, this method becomes increasingly demanding as on‑chain activity grows, raising storage, bandwidth, and hardware requirements. Zero‑knowledge proofs offer a different path: a single compact proof can confirm that a block’s state transition was computed correctly, allowing verification to occur in constant time regardless of transaction volume.

Under the emerging design, execution clients would produce an “ExecutionWitness,” a package containing the data needed to validate a block without maintaining full state. A standardised program would process this witness inside a zkVM, and a prover would generate a cryptographic proof. Consensus clients could then verify this proof instead of re‑executing the block. Participation would remain optional, preserving the ability for nodes to operate as they do today.

EIP‑8025 outlines how proofs would circulate across the peer‑to‑peer network and how consensus clients would incorporate them into block processing. Early discussions suggest a threshold system in which multiple independent proofs must be verified before a block is accepted, a measure intended to maintain client diversity and reduce reliance on any single implementation.

Zero‑Knowledge Validation Moves Closer To Ethereum’s Core As Network Prepares For Glamsterdam Hard Fork

The shift carries broad implications. Validators using proof‑based verification would no longer need to store execution‑layer state or process every transaction, significantly lowering hardware requirements and reducing the time needed to sync. The stateless nature of zkEVM proofs could also make it easier for individuals to run nodes locally, reinforcing decentralisation. The effort is linked to the upcoming Glamsterdam hard fork, which includes proposer‑builder separation and is expected to provide the longer proving window needed for real‑time proof generation.

The roadmap has been divided into several workstreams, including witness standardisation, zkVM integration, consensus‑layer changes, prover infrastructure, benchmarking, and formal verification. With the first Layer 1 zkEVM breakout call approaching, the initiative is entering a more public phase of development as teams work toward integrating zero‑knowledge verification directly into Ethereum’s base layer.

