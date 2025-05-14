Ethereum Foundation Introduces ‘Trillion Dollar Security’ Initiative To Enhance Security

In Brief Ethereum Foundation introduced the “Trillion Dollar Security” initiative, a coordinated effort across the Ethereum ecosystem aimed at enhancing blockchain security standards to support widespread onchain adoption.

Non-profit organization supporting the development of the Ethereum blockchain, Ethereum Foundation introduced the “Trillion Dollar Security” initiative, a coordinated effort across the Ethereum ecosystem aimed at enhancing blockchain security standards to support widespread onchain adoption.

The initiative envisions a scenario in which Ethereum can securely support both large-scale individual use and institutional engagement. This includes the ability for billions of users to confidently store over $1,000 each onchain, representing trillions of dollars in aggregate, as well as the capacity for enterprises, public institutions, or governments to hold more than $1 trillion in value within a single smart contract or decentralized application (dApp).

The initiative is structured around three core objectives aimed at strengthening the Ethereum network. The first involves conducting a comprehensive assessment of security risks and resilience across Ethereum’s full technical stack. This includes collecting input from across the ecosystem to produce a detailed security overview, highlighting key areas that require attention. The evaluation will cover multiple facets such as user experience vulnerabilities, wallet and firmware risks, smart contract safety, infrastructure and dependency management, protocol-level concerns, and potential internet infrastructure threats. The second phase focuses on addressing the issues identified during the assessment.

This will involve collaboration with ecosystem participants to deliver immediate security upgrades while also allocating resources for more extensive, long-term improvements. Lastly, the initiative aims to enhance communication around Ethereum’s security posture, making it easier for all stakeholders to understand and assess the platform’s protections in comparison with other blockchain systems and traditional technologies.

Ethereum Foundation Appoints Leading Security Experts To Guide The Initiative

The Ethereum Foundation has named Fredrik Svantes, Protocol Security Lead, and Josh Stark from the EF management team as the initial co-chairs of the Trillion Dollar Security initiative. They will be supported by three ecosystem stewards who will provide guidance and expertise. These include samczsun, founder of the Security Alliance (SEAL), known for his work in cryptocurrency security. Mehdi Zerouali, co-founder and director of blockchain security firm Sigma Prime, will also participate. Zach Obront, co-founder of Etherealize, which focuses on integrating global financial infrastructure with Ethereum, is also involved.

The initiative emphasizes the importance of community engagement and invites contributions from all parts of the ecosystem, including individual users and security firms, to help identify and address areas for security improvement across the Ethereum network.

