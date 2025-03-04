en en
News Report Technology
March 04, 2025

Ethereum Foundation Announces ZKnox, Established To Focus On Post-Quantum Cryptography

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 04, 2025 at 3:32 am Updated: March 04, 2025 at 3:32 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 04, 2025 at 3:32 am

In Brief

The Ethereum Foundation announced the creation of ZKnox, a new research organization focused on advanced cryptography, with the goal of providing impactful open-source code to enhance Ethereum’s security and efficiency.

Ethereum Foundation-Backed ZKnox Established To Focus On Post-Quantum Cryptography

Non-profit organization supporting the development of the Ethereum blockchain, Ethereum Foundation announced the creation of ZKnox, a new research organization focused on advanced cryptography, with backing from the Ethereum Foundation.  

ZKnox’s mission is to provide impactful open-source code aimed at enhancing Ethereum’s security and efficiency. The organization, founded by three experts in hardware security and cryptography (Elliptic-curve cryptography (ECC), zero-knowledge (ZK), multi-party computation (MPC)), places a strong emphasis on post-quantum cryptography, recognizing its growing importance as quantum computing advances. 

The team includes Bacca Nicolas, Co-founder and former CTO of Ledger with over 25 years of experience in secure solutions; Dubois Renaud, a cryptologist with 20 years of experience at Thales Defense and Ledger; and Masson Simon, a cryptologist with 8 years of experience at Thales and Anoma. Their combined expertise covers the entire security chain, from user-end solutions like secure enclaves and hardware wallets to back-end systems such as Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) and hardware security modules (HSMs), as well as on-chain security like smart contracts.

ZKnox Develops Optimized NTT, Reducing Ethereum Gas Costs By 12x

ZKnox has successfully developed an optimized version of the Number Theoretic Transform (NTT), a key operation in post-quantum cryptography (PQ) that accelerates complex computations needed for PQ signature verification.

The team innovatively implemented this NTT in Yul, and benchmark tests show large reductions in gas costs for various PQ signature verification algorithms. This flexible approach allows developers to choose from a range of signature schemes. For instance, the gas cost for full FALCON signature verification has decreased substantially—from 24 million gas to just 2 million. As a result, PQ transactions on Ethereum are now 12 times more affordable.

These breakthroughs are transformative for integrating post-quantum cryptography into Ethereum, providing enhanced security while improving cost efficiency, benefiting both developers and users.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

