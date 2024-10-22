Ether.fi Proposes Allocating 10M ETHFI To Encourage CEXs To Adopt weETH As Collateral

In Brief Ether.fi suggests allocating 10 million ETHFI to list weETH as collateral on CEXs for perpetual trading in its new proposal.

Non-custodial delegated staking protocol Ether.fi announced it has released a new proposal, suggesting to allocate 10 million ETHFI for the purpose of listing Wrapped eETH (weETH) as collateral on centralized exchanges (CEX) for perpetual trading.

This move aims to enhance the growth and adoption of weETH by offering incentives to CEX users via promotional initiatives, including trading contests, deposit competitions, along with giveaways.

The main goal of this proposal is to broaden the use cases for weETH and encourage user adoption on CEXs. By securing weETH listings and promoting participation, the project seeks to achieve several benefits, such as enhanced adoption of weETH, the establishment of new partnerships with CEXs and other valuable ecosystem protocols, user incentives, improved market conditions through greater exposure to perpetual trading, as well as development of basis trade opportunities.

Proposal’s Implementation Plan: Token Distribution, Collaboration With CEXs, And Launch Of Promotional Campaigns

According to the implementation plan, Ether.fi intends to distribute up to 10 million ETHFI for incentives on CEXs, collaborating with the leading ten exchanges to list weETH as collateral for perpetual trading with stablecoin pairs.

Furthermore, it plans to create and implement promotional campaigns, encompassing competitions and deposit incentives, to allocate token rewards, setting a timeline for weETH listings on CEXs, along with any necessary infrastructure developments. A targeted token distribution period is set for 12 months. Additionally, the project aims to build strategic partnerships with CEX platforms and promote the benefits of weETH to their user bases.

The voting period for this proposal is currently open and will last for the next four days, with votes being conducted through the Snapshot platform.

Ether.fi operates as a protocol that allows users to stake ETH and receive eETH, a liquid staking token created to facilitate participation in decentralized finance (DeFi) activities. According to data from DeFiLlama, Ether.fi has become the largest Ethereum liquid restaking platform, boasting over $6.6 billion in total value locked (TVL).

