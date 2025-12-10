Espresso Powers First Seamless Cross-Chain NFT Mint Via New ‘Presto’ Solution

In Brief Espresso Foundation has introduced Presto to power the first seamless cross-chain NFT mint between ApeChain and RARI Chain, enabling one-click transactions that showcase the practical benefits of true cross-chain composability.

Organization advancing the provider of infrastructure enabling cross-chain composability Espresso Network, Espresso Foundation announced a collaboration with non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Rarible to introduce the first fully seamless cross-chain NFT mint between ApeChain and RARI Chain, utilizing Espresso’s technology.

Two cross-chain NFT collections will be released, each showcasing espresso machine-themed artwork across five distinct themes: Future, Classic, Industrial, Organic, and Mythic. These themes are represented across both chains, resulting in a total of ten unique NFTs.

Phase 1, beginning on December 8th, will feature the RARI collection hosted on ApeChain. The artwork draws inspiration from RARI Chain, and NFTs can be minted directly using RARI funds without the need for manual bridging, gas fees, dust, or other friction. One of the five NFTs in this collection will include a Composable NFT.

Phase 2, starting on December 15th, will see the ApeChain collection available on RARI Chain. The artwork is inspired by ApeChain, and minting is possible using ApeChain funds with the same seamless, cross-chain process. One of the NFTs in this phase will include a GOB.

Each minting opportunity provides an equal 20% chance of receiving any of the themed espresso machine NFTs, with no rarity tiers. The collections aim to demonstrate cross-chain art spanning multiple ecosystems and to mark the introduction of Presto, Espresso’s one-click cross-chain transaction solution, illustrating the practical benefits of true cross-chain composability when rollups operate on a shared base layer.

Presto Unlocks One-Click Cross-Chain Transactions For NFT Minting

This release represents more than a simple NFT launch; it serves as evidence that cross-chain friction can be addressed directly at the infrastructure level. ApeChain and RARI Chain, both built on Espresso’s base layer and benefiting from its fast finality, are positioned as innovators in the NFT space. Through this minting event, they illustrate the potential of rollups operating on a base layer specifically designed for them, rather than relying on retrofitted solutions applied to infrastructure not originally intended for a rollup-focused environment.

Espresso offers rollups fast finality—currently around six seconds, with a goal of achieving sub-second finality by 2026—along with scalable data availability and optional decentralized sequencing. When rollups share this foundational layer, true seamless composability becomes achievable, not through patches at the application level, but through direct, secure, and efficient communication between chains.

This NFT mint provides a tangible example of that capability in action. It is powered by Presto, a solution developed by Espresso Systems that enables one-click cross-chain transactions by taking advantage of Espresso’s fast finality.

The most effective way to appreciate the capabilities provided by Espresso is to engage with it directly. Users can mint an NFT on one blockchain while using funds from a different blockchain, experiencing firsthand how seamless cross-chain interactions operate.

From the Rarible minting interface, selecting the highlighted button initiates the process. Once a wallet is connected, a prompt appears allowing the choice to mint using funds on ApeChain, which requires 12 APE, or to complete a cross-chain mint using funds from RARI Chain, which carries a cost of 0.001 ETH.

