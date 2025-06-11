Enso Gears Up For $5M Community Funding Round On CoinList, Offering 4% Of Total Token Supply

In Brief Enso announced a $5 million community funding round on CoinList, offering 4% of its 100 million token supply to support its unified blockchain development platform.

Provider of blockchain shortcuts, Enso announced its community funding round on the token issuance platform CoinList. Four percent of the project’s total supply of 100 million ENSO tokens will be offered to the public in a $5 million round.

Enso has created a fast solution for building and deploying on-chain applications by integrating various blockchain frameworks into a single unified network. Supported by prominent Web3 venture capital firms such as Polychain Capital, Multicoin Capital, Spartan, Dialectic, Cyberfund, and IdeoVentures, the platform allows developers to access, write, and interact with smart contracts across multiple chains through one integration point.

The community round will launch on CoinList on June 12th, at 5pm UTC and conclude on June 19th, at 5pm UTC. This event provides community members the chance to acquire ENSO tokens at a fully diluted valuation of $125 million, which is lower than a previous VC round, offering participants more favorable entry terms. The round is designed to support the decentralization of Enso’s protocol by enabling a wide range of users to participate.

“The ENSO token plays a critical role within the Enso ecosystem, and the CoinList community round will be pivotal in democratizing access to it,” said Connor Howe, Co-Founder of Enso, in a written statement. “With the support of our growing community, we’re on course to launch a new era for blockchain interoperability that’s easier for developers and users alike to interact with,” he added.

Enso Empowers Over 100 Enterprises With Unified Blockchain Development Platform, Advancing Seamless Omnichain Integration

Enso is utilized by more than 100 enterprises across various sectors, including AI agents, blockchains, restaking, asset management, cross-chain infrastructure, decentralized exchanges, perpetual contracts, Telegram bots, money markets, staking platforms, automation tools, and AI frameworks. The platform is designed not only to support large organizations but also to serve hobbyist developers and startups seeking to develop blockchain applications quickly.

Developers in the blockchain space face challenges due to complex integrations and the fragmentation caused by the rapid growth of omnichain ecosystems. Enso addresses these issues by providing a unified access point for blockchain development, enabling both read and write operations through a single interface.

The platform enables developers to specify intents that represent their desired outcomes, which are then translated into executable workflows interacting with smart contracts across multiple blockchains. By offering a universal abstraction layer, Enso standardizes diverse on-chain operations, eliminating the need for developers to manage the complexities of individual protocols or networks.

As an open-source network, Enso allows developers and AI engines to contribute necessary data feeds and smart contract information for execution. This integration of ecosystem features into one tool aims to facilitate the onboarding of new web3 developers. The upcoming CoinList community round is intended to support this mission, advancing the industry toward a seamless omnichain environment.

