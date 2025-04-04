CoinList Announces Return To US Market, Initiates DoubleZero Token Sale For Validators

In Brief CoinList has re-entered the US market following a regulatory pause since 2019, unveiling a new token sale model and launching the DoubleZero validator token sale

Cryptocurrency exchange and token launch platform CoinList has announced its return to the US market, beginning with the introduction of a new public token sale model designed specifically for accredited investors.

CoinList has introduced DoubleZero, a foundational global fiber network infrastructure designed for high-performance distributed systems and blockchain applications. It will host a token sale for DoubleZero validators, making it available not only to international participants but also to accredited investors throughout the US.

Moreover, the platform is now reviving its role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem by offering a simplified and compliant process tailored to US participants. The updated public sale system includes a streamlined accreditation process to help investors verify their status more efficiently, and the platform promises to feature carefully selected token offerings that align with its quality and compliance standards.

CoinList draws on its past experience launching projects like Solana, Ondo, WalletConnect, and Nillion to support a secure and transparent process for its returning US user base.

CoinList Reopens To US Investors After Regulatory Pause Since 2019

In order to begin using the CoinList platform, users are encouraged to create an account and complete the accreditation process to verify their eligibility.

CoinList operates as a comprehensive platform for launching and trading new digital assets. It provides a suite of services that includes token sales, access to professional-grade trading tools, participation in incentivized testnets, and over-the-counter (OTC) trading.

Historically, however, it had limited its availability to US users due to ongoing regulatory uncertainty. In late 2019, the company paused its services in the country following heightened scrutiny and enforcement actions by regulatory authorities such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

