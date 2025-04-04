en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
April 04, 2025

CoinList Announces Return To US Market, Initiates DoubleZero Token Sale For Validators

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 04, 2025 at 10:55 am Updated: April 04, 2025 at 10:21 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: April 04, 2025 at 10:55 am

In Brief

CoinList has re-entered the US market following a regulatory pause since 2019, unveiling a new token sale model and launching the DoubleZero validator token sale

CoinList Announces Return To US Market, Initiates DoubleZero Token Sale For Validators

Cryptocurrency exchange and token launch platform CoinList has announced its return to the US market, beginning with the introduction of a new public token sale model designed specifically for accredited investors. 

CoinList has introduced DoubleZero, a foundational global fiber network infrastructure designed for high-performance distributed systems and blockchain applications. It will host a token sale for DoubleZero validators, making it available not only to international participants but also to accredited investors throughout the US.

Moreover, the platform is now reviving its role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem by offering a simplified and compliant process tailored to US participants. The updated public sale system includes a streamlined accreditation process to help investors verify their status more efficiently, and the platform promises to feature carefully selected token offerings that align with its quality and compliance standards. 

CoinList draws on its past experience launching projects like Solana, Ondo, WalletConnect, and Nillion to support a secure and transparent process for its returning US user base.

CoinList Reopens To US Investors After Regulatory Pause Since 2019

In order to begin using the CoinList platform, users are encouraged to create an account and complete the accreditation process to verify their eligibility. 

CoinList operates as a comprehensive platform for launching and trading new digital assets. It provides a suite of services that includes token sales, access to professional-grade trading tools, participation in incentivized testnets, and over-the-counter (OTC) trading. 

Historically, however, it had limited its availability to US users due to ongoing regulatory uncertainty. In late 2019, the company paused its services in the country following heightened scrutiny and enforcement actions by regulatory authorities such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Mastercard, Baanx, and SwissFortress: Crypto Partnerships of April 2025

by Victoria d'Este
April 04, 2025

Morph Launches Enhanced DeFi Rewards In Morph Zoo To Expand User Earning Opportunities

by Alisa Davidson
April 04, 2025

Binance Unveils Game-Changing Updates to Launchpool and BNB Page

by Victoria d'Este
April 04, 2025

Interlace Raises $10 Million to Drive Global Expansion

by Victoria d'Este
April 04, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Mastercard, Baanx, and SwissFortress: Crypto Partnerships of April 2025

by Victoria d'Este
April 04, 2025

Morph Launches Enhanced DeFi Rewards In Morph Zoo To Expand User Earning Opportunities

by Alisa Davidson
April 04, 2025

BNB Chain Unveils Season 9 Most Valuable Builder Cohort, Demo Day Set For April 24

by Alisa Davidson
April 04, 2025

CryptoQuant: Bitcoin Reached Critical Midpoint In March 2024, Now Progressing Toward Market Peak

by Alisa Davidson
April 04, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Mastercard, Baanx, and SwissFortress: Crypto Partnerships of April 2025
Digest Business Markets Technology
Mastercard, Baanx, and SwissFortress: Crypto Partnerships of April 2025
by Victoria d'Este
April 4, 2025
Morph Launches Enhanced DeFi Rewards In Morph Zoo To Expand User Earning Opportunities
News Report Technology
Morph Launches Enhanced DeFi Rewards In Morph Zoo To Expand User Earning Opportunities
by Alisa Davidson
April 4, 2025
Binance Unveils Game-Changing Updates to Launchpool and BNB Page
Opinion Business Markets Technology
Binance Unveils Game-Changing Updates to Launchpool and BNB Page
by Victoria d'Este
April 4, 2025
Interlace Raises $10 Million to Drive Global Expansion
Press Releases Business Markets Technology
Interlace Raises $10 Million to Drive Global Expansion
by Victoria d'Este
April 4, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.