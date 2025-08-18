ElevenLabs Expands Startup Grants To 12 Months, Offering Over 680 Hours Of Free Conversational AI Audio

In Brief ElevenLabs Startup Grants now provide 12 months of free access, offering 33 million credits—over 680 hours of Conversational AI audio—for founders to develop and scale their projects.

ElevenLabs, a company specializing in AI audio research and deployment, announced that its Startup Grants program will now provide support for 12 months, offering each recipient 33 million free credits on its platform, equivalent to more than 680 hours of conversational AI audio. This program provides a full year of access to ElevenLabs’ AI audio tools, allowing startups to prototype, develop, and scale their projects.

The program is available to startups and small companies with fewer than 25 employees worldwide. Applicants are asked to provide information about how they intend to use ElevenLabs’ technology, whether for gaming, educational tools, customer support bots, or other innovative applications. Once accepted, participants receive an upgraded account with 33 million characters of audio generation credits for a 12-month period at no cost. The program does not impose additional obligations, allowing users to generate a few lines of audio or millions of words depending on their needs. If participants reach the credit limit before the 12 months are complete, options are available to scale usage or transition to a paid plan. After the grant period, users can move to an enterprise plan, a standard paid plan, or pause their usage entirely without further commitment.

Early recipients of the program include Allô, which uses ElevenLabs’ text-to-speech and conversational AI technology to deliver low-latency, natural-sounding voice across its telephony system, enabling small businesses and entrepreneurs to manage operations from smartphones. Layer leverages ElevenLabs’ text-to-speech and text-to-sound effects tools to create immersive soundscapes, generate natural dialogue in over 30 languages, and sync voiceovers with animation using lip sync support. OpusPro applies text-to-speech technology to add voice to silent or scripted video clips, allowing content creators to produce and publish videos up to five times faster.

ElevenLabs focuses on advanced AI-driven speech synthesis, offering tools that generate natural-sounding speech across multiple languages and voices to improve content accessibility. Its platform includes text-to-speech capabilities, voice cloning, and conversational AI agents, supporting developers, enterprises, and content creators in producing high-quality audio efficiently. Among its offerings are Eleven Multilingual v3, which supports over 70 languages, and Eleven Music, an AI-powered music generator that creates studio-quality tracks from text prompts.

The company’s conversational AI tools enable the creation of agents that listen, respond, and interact naturally, featuring real-time language detection, emotive voices, and natural turn-taking. These capabilities can be applied across industries: in customer support, voice agents can handle inquiries quickly and reduce wait times; in education, AI tutors can engage with students and adapt to their needs; and in gaming, characters can respond interactively, enhancing immersion. Overall, AI audio technology from ElevenLabs facilitates faster, more intuitive, and more human-like interactions, with programs such as Startup Grants providing opportunities for teams to explore these applications.

