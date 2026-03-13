Eightco Raises $125M In Institutional Funding Led By Bitmine, ARK Invest, And Payward To Accelerate Next-Gen Technology Investments

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Eightco Holdings secured $125 million in funding to expand ORBS’ investments in AI, blockchain, and digital content platforms.

Eightco Holdings announced $125 million in new funding commitments, led by $75 million from Bitmine, with ARK Invest contributing at least $25 million. Payward, the parent company of the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, has also committed $25 million to ORBS.

The funding is intended to support ORBS’ expansion into investments in technologies shaping the next generation of artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, and global digital consumer platforms.

ORBS further disclosed that it has completed its initial strategic investments, including $50 million in OpenAI and $25 million in MrBeast and Beast Industries. These investments are intended to position ORBS as a central hub in emerging AI technologies and digital content creation, adding to its portfolio of ownership stakes in leading innovators.

The company also maintains holdings in Worldcoin, co-founded by Sam Altman, and Ethereum, reflecting a continued commitment to the ERC-20 protocol.

Strategic Leadership And Board Appointments

The company has appointed Tom Lee, Chairman of Bitmine, to ORBS’ Board of Directors, while Brett Winton, Chief Futurist at ARK Invest, will serve as a board advisor. Dan Ives will step down as Chairman of ORBS.

In a written statement, Tom Lee stated that Bitmine’s investment reflects the company’s belief that ORBS occupies a central position in emerging AI developments, noting potential synergies between Worldcoin, OpenAI foundational models, and MrBeast’s content creation. Lee also highlighted the complementary role of ARK Invest in identifying exponential opportunities.

Worldcoin was designed to address challenges in differentiating between human and AI-generated activity online. Sam Altman has described the platform as a means to authenticate humans in the era of artificial general intelligence, ensuring that human-generated content remains identifiable and central amid increasing AI-driven activity.

Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest, commented that ORBS represents a unique initiative at the convergence of AI, blockchain, and creator-focused platforms. She emphasized ARK Invest’s focus on technologies capable of transforming the global economy and expressed support for ORBS’ strategy as these technologies scale over the coming decade.

Payward is committing $25M to $ORBS, part of a $125M round w/ ARK, Pantera, Coinfund & others.



"Capital deployed at that convergence has the potential to scale non-linearly, and we're excited to support a strategy designed to capture that asymmetry" — @arjunsethi… pic.twitter.com/IK4kZ82SX6 — Payward (@Payward) March 13, 2026

Arjun Sethi, co-CEO of Kraken and Payward, also shared his comment, highlighting that technological revolutions tend to concentrate value among a small number of platforms, and ORBS is strategically positioned at the intersection of AI, cryptographic infrastructure, and digital content distribution. He noted that capital invested in this convergence has the potential for non-linear growth, aligning with ORBS’ strategy to capture emerging opportunities in these sectors.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

