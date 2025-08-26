EastPoint:Seoul 2025 Unveils Second Speaker Lineup Featuring Donald Trump Crypto Advisors And Leading Stablecoin Executives

In Brief EastPoint:Seoul 2025 will gather global Web3 leaders, policymakers, and stablecoin executives for closed-door discussions and panels on blockchain, digital finance, and regulatory strategy.

EastPoint:Seoul 2025, a premier gathering of leaders and organizations in the Web3 space, has announced its second wave of speakers and participating institutions, featuring senior US policy advisors, international regulators, and executives from major stablecoin issuers, Tether and Circle. The conference, focused on blockchain and digital finance, is scheduled for September 22 at the Grand Hyatt Seoul and is jointly hosted by Hashed, Bloomingbit—a blockchain media outlet under Hankyung Media Group—and The Korea Economic Daily.

The first wave of speakers, revealed last month, highlighted Korea’s political and financial leadership, including representatives from both ruling and opposition parties, the nation’s top four commercial banks, and other prominent financial institutions. The second wave emphasizes expertise from global markets and the wider Web3 ecosystem.

Key participants include Harry Jung, Deputy Director of the President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, and Bo Hines, Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Strategy at Tether, who previously served as White House Digital Asset Policy Lead under the Trump administration. Both will join a panel titled “The U.S. Embrace of Web3: From Policy Signals to Global Leadership,” offering insights into Washington’s evolving approach to digital assets and the international regulatory environment.

Zach Witkoff, co-founder of World Liberty Financial alongside members of President Donald Trump’s family and son of real estate magnate Steve Witkoff, will also attend EastPoint. Caroline Pham, Acting Chair of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), will deliver a keynote on “Navigating Global Crypto Regulation in Practice: Institutional Readiness in a Fragmented World,” examining how financial institutions can manage rapidly changing compliance and oversight standards.

Executives from Tether and Circle, the two leading stablecoin issuers, will discuss the future of programmable finance and institutional adoption. Tether will host a session on “Programmable Payments: Integrating Stablecoins into Everyday Transactions,” while Circle will participate in a panel on “Institutional Investment Products: ETFs, Tokenized Assets, and Stablecoins,” outlining its global expansion and strategic positioning for institutional markets.

EastPoint 2025 Highlights Closed-Door Roundtables To Foster Strategic Dialogue Among Web3, Finance, And Policy Leaders

A key feature of EastPoint is its closed-door roundtable sessions, which aim to move beyond conventional stage presentations by fostering candid, interactive discussions. Policy makers, blockchain founders, and senior executives from international banks and institutions will convene in small groups of five to six participants. These intimate sessions are intended to facilitate open, strategic conversations on critical topics spanning policy, capital, and technology.

“The roundtables are structured to create a space for authentic and strategic conversation between industry professionals, without the pressure to tailor responses for a crowd or the media,” EastPoint organizers stated in a written announcement. “It is a unique platform designed to catalyze global collaboration in Web3,” they added.

The conference is supported by prominent Web3 platforms including Sui, Solana, Aptos, Avalanche, and LayerZero, alongside leading fintech and digital asset companies such as Anchorage Digital, EigenCloud, Caladan, Digital Asset Holdings, Ripple, Chainlink, Kite AI, Magic Newton, BitMEX, A41, and Pudgy Penguin. Tether and Circle are also sponsoring the event, demonstrating their dedication to participating in the Korean blockchain and digital finance ecosystem.

“We are standing at a historic inflection point where blockchain and digital assets are truly converging with finance, culture, and policy,” stated Simon Seojoon Kim, CEO of Hashed, in a written statement. “EastPoint goes beyond just a forum for dialogue; it acts as a launchpad to the new digital finance era,” he added.

“EastPoint is not just about speeches on stage,” added Sanha Kim, CEO of Bloomingbit in a written statement. “It’s about real conversations behind closed doors. This event creates a rare opportunity for policymakers, capital providers, and technology leaders to seek collective solutions to the complex challenges of digital finance. We believe this will be a defining moment to position Korea at the center of the global Web3 ecosystem,” he added.

