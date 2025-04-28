Dymension Launches Its Universal Settlement Layer To Support Rollup Deployment On Any Blockchain

Web3 infrastructure platform Dymension has implemented its “Beyond” upgrade, that turns it into the first universal settlement layer for rollups across any blockchain.

With this update, developers can now deploy rollups anchored to any base blockchain, while Dymension functions as the validation layer that facilitates deposits, secures withdrawals, and manages dispute resolution based on the underlying on-chain data of the respective base chain. This model allows rollups to maintain the security standards of their originating blockchains.

Importantly, Dymension continues to provide blockchain-level asset custody for rollup users—eliminating the need for multisignature smart contracts or introducing additional trust assumptions. Through this approach, rollups benefit from the data security of their base chains, while Dymension ensures minimal trust bridging, enhancing the integrity and security of cross-chain rollup operations.

“With Beyond, users can access rollups across crypto as easily as using an app, with simple deposit, play, and withdraw flows, no matter which blockchain they’re built on,” said Yishay Harel, CEO and co-founder of Dymension, in a comment to Mpost. “Dymension abstracts modular complexity, supporting rollups on top of many major Layer 1s and delivering a seamless experience,” he added.

Layer 1 Blockchains Also Function As Data Layers

Every monolithic blockchain eventually encounters limitations, whether due to scalability bottlenecks, latency challenges, or restrictions tied to operating within a single execution model. For example, Ethereum began as a general-purpose Layer 1 network but needed the development of rollups to address its growing scalability demands. Over time, rollups expanded beyond simply scaling solutions and adapted to meet diverse needs such as reduced latency, enhanced privacy, and support for entirely new virtual machines. In the long term, any Layer 1 blockchain aiming for sustained growth will need to provide more flexibility and execution choices, and rollups offer a clear way to achieve this.

For Layer 1 blockchains, supporting rollup deployment enables easier network expansion, drives greater value capture, and allows developers to access a wider set of execution environments without being restricted to a single framework. Developers, in turn, can select a base Layer 1 network based on alignment with their ecosystem values and community support, rather than being boxed in by the network’s native capabilities, fee structures, or performance limitations. Users experience the benefits of this evolution through a seamless interface that allows full self-custody, making it possible to deposit, interact with applications, and withdraw across multiple rollups effortlessly.

Through Dymension Beyond, a positive-sum model is created where blockchains extend their capabilities via rollups, and every new rollup launched contributes to pushing Dymension’s ecosystem further forward.

Dymension ‘Beyond’ Transforms Rollup Deployment With Direct Bridging, Instant Token Deposits, And Enhanced Network Performance

With Beyond, Dymension now enables direct bridging between rollups and major ecosystems such as Solana, Ethereum Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks, and others, unlocking native access to major liquidity venues without the need for custom infrastructure. With this integration, anyone can launch a rollup using Dymension’s technology stack, creating tokens that are immediately tradable not just within the Dymension environment, but across the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Importantly, depositing tokens from any supported blockchain into a Dymension-based rollup is streamlined to a single-click process, vastly simplifying what was traditionally a multi-step and complex interaction.

Beyond connectivity, Dymension has also improved network performance by reducing block times from approximately five seconds to just one second.This leap transforms the network’s responsiveness, unlocking a user experience that rivals centralized platforms – but with full self-custody and real decentralization. Combined with Quick Auth, users can now interact across Dymension without needing to sign every transaction, creating a frictionless, high-speed cryptocurrency experience.

Dymension is a modular Web3 platform focused on simplifying the creation of application-specific rollups, referred to as “RollApps.” These RollApps are lightweight, customizable blockchains that leverage Dymension’s Layer 1 settlement layer for security, interoperability, and liquidity. The platform’s goal is to make launching a blockchain as simple as deploying a web application, opening the door to both experienced developers and users with minimal technical backgrounds.

