Dust.fun Goes Live, Enabling Users To Clean Crypto Wallets From ‘Dust’ In One Transaction

In Brief Dust.fun announced its official launch, allowing users to clean their wallets of “dust” tokens across multiple blockchains by consolidating them into a single token, all in one seamless transaction.

Cryptocurrency wallet management Web3 application powered by ZetaChain’s Gateway, Dust.fun announced its official launch. The platform allows users to clean their wallets of low-value tokens, often referred to as “dust,” across various blockchains. It consolidates these small token balances into a single token of the user’s choice, all in one seamless transaction.

“Dust” refers to tokens in a user’s wallet with balances below a specified threshold, which users can define during the process. For example, a user may set a limit of $5, and any tokens with a combined value below that amount will be categorized as dust and made available for swapping.

Dust.fun utilizes ZetaChain‘s universal cross-chain contracts to enable the aggregation and swapping of low-value tokens across multiple blockchains, such as Polygon, Ethereum, BNB, Base, and Zetachain, in a single transaction. This is made possible through ZetaChain’s depositAndCall and withdrawAndCall functions, which facilitate smooth asset transfers and contract interactions between connected blockchains.

Among the key features of Dust.fun are multi-chain wallet integration, user-defined dust thresholds, batch conversions for efficiency, and cross-chain compatibility powered by ZetaChain. Additionally, the platform has been audited by the software development lab RatherLabs.

How To Use Dust.fun?

In order to use the Dust.fun platform, users are first encouraged to connect their wallet. They should subsequently set a threshold to define what qualifies as “dust” (for example, tokens worth less than a certain amount). Next, users select the blockchain and the tokens within that chain they want to swap. They then specify the amount of each token they wish to convert. Furthermore, users should choose the output chain and the token they want to receive in exchange for their dust. After reviewing the transaction summary, including any fees, they can approve the token spending and confirm the transaction on their wallet.

Dust.fun aggregates estimated conversion prices using data from multiple liquidity pools and decentralized exchanges (DEXs). However, the platform cannot guarantee the preview price until after the swap is completed, although it aims to secure the best swap rate for users. Slippage is automatically adjusted depending on the selected token pair.

Additionally, Dust.fun charges a flat 2% fee on the total amount after the conversion is realized.

