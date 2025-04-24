dRPC Unveils NodeHaus Platform To Help Web3 Foundations Enhance Blockchain Access

In Brief dRPC introduced NodeHaus, a platform designed to provide enhanced visibility and control over RPC infrastructure, specifically tailored for blockchain foundation teams.

Blockchain infrastructure provider dRPC introduced NodeHaus—a new platform designed to offer enhanced visibility and control over Remote Procedure Call (RPC) infrastructure, specifically tailored for chain foundations. This platform allows foundations to monitor their RPC systems in real time, helping them make informed, data-driven decisions to better manage and scale their infrastructure.

NodeHaus offers insight into infrastructure performance across various regions, service providers, and operational methods. By integrating advanced analytics and visualization tools, the platform supports high availability and smarter traffic distribution, which is critical for ensuring consistent network performance.

Functioning as both a strategic dashboard and an operational tool, NodeHaus translates complex technical data into actionable information. This allows foundations to align their infrastructure management with broader ecosystem goals, while also making performance more measurable and transparent.

The Foundation RPC Dashboard, a central component of NodeHaus, is designed for developers, DevOps teams, and protocol foundations. It provides an enterprise-grade user experience with sophisticated analytics that support real-time decisions. Users can view live maps showing global coverage, evaluate provider-level performance, monitor key network health indicators, analyze regional traffic distribution, and even deploy new nodes in specific locations as needed—all aimed at enabling efficient and accountable infrastructure oversight.

The beta launch of the dashboard has proven effective, showcasing its practical value in real-world scenarios and drawing interest from clients like the Zircuit Network:

“The comprehensive insights from dRPC’s NodeHaus dashboard bridge the gap between technical performance and strategic planning,” said Zircuit’s Head of Infrastructure in a statement to Mpost.

The strong engagement from blockchain foundations and early partners highlights a growing market demand for tools that offer greater transparency, observability, and control over RPC operations.

dRPC’s NodeHaus Dashboard To Equip Blockchain Foundations With Real-Time RPC Visibility And Decentralized Infrastructure Control

Designed specifically for core teams managing Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain networks, the NodeHaus dashboard operates without requiring any initial setup, allowing foundation teams to immediately access real-time infrastructure insights powered by dRPC’s systems. Additional features expected in the product roadmap include tools for ecosystem risk visualization, alerts for infrastructure events, and analytics focused on developer engagement—each intended to support more informed decision-making and proactive operations.

As blockchain protocols continue to expand, ensuring dependable RPC access becomes increasingly important for maintaining the performance and sustainability of decentralized application (dApp) ecosystems. However, the complexity of managing infrastructure, combined with growing reliance on centralized, cloud-based providers, can pose risks to network resilience and decentralization goals. dRPC’s NodeHaus platform aims to address these challenges by providing a decentralized infrastructure solution that does not sacrifice efficiency or responsiveness.

With the introduction of the NodeHaus dashboard, dRPC positions itself to address a notable gap in the infrastructure space—a lack of accessible, centralized control tools tailored for blockchain foundations. Through this platform, the company is working to grow its suite of products while establishing a leadership position in the field of distributed blockchain infrastructure services.

