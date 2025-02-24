dRPC To Debut ‘Alice In Nodeland’ Short Film At ETHDenver 2025

In Brief dRPC will debut its animated short film, “Alice in Node-land,” at ETHDenver, featuring vibrant characters created to enrich the experience for attendees.

Blockchain infrastructure provider dRPC has revealed that it will debut a one-of-a-kind short film at ETHDenver. Titled “Alice in Node-land,” the 11-minute animated film features vibrant characters designed to enrich the ETHDenver experience for attendees. The film will also highlight dRPC’s perspective on the critical role of decentralization in Web3 infrastructure.

Influenced by “Alice in Wonderland,” dRPC’s AI-enhanced short film offers a unique blend of quirky humor and cultural relevance, presenting a satirical take on the current Web3 landscape. Viewers will be drawn into a fantastical world where anything is possible, and nothing is quite as it appears.

ETHDenver 2025, the largest and longest-running Ethereum developer event, takes place from February 23rd to March 2nd in Colorado. dRPC’s “Alice in Nodeland” short film will be released on February 25th, with delegates able to view it throughout the week in a dedicated mobile bus, where they’ll receive complimentary popcorn, or online. The dRPC team will also distribute limited-edition movie merchandise to mark the occasion.

A trailer shared by dRPC on its social media platform X account provides a glimpse into what attendees can expect. The film’s protagonist, a Web3 developer frustrated by centralized barriers, embarks on an epic journey where Alice confronts the feared Queen of Nodes—whose appearance may be recognizable to seasoned cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

The short film introduces several reimagined characters, including the Mad Hatter–portrayed as an eccentric DAO leader, the Queen’s Guards–programmed to defend centralization at all costs, and the Cheshire Cat–a playful cryptocurrency trickster familiar to the Ethereum community.

“Alice in Nodeland is a high-energy, witty dive into the battleground of decentralization, blending blockchain ideology with tech-savvy humor,” said Fito Benítez, Head of Marketing at dRPC, to MPost. “It’s the story every Web3 builder, founder, and node runner will relate to—where permissionless systems clash with centralized gatekeepers, and the fate of open infrastructure hangs in the balance. Expect sharp dialogue, inside jokes only crypto veterans will catch, and a reminder that decentralization isn’t just,” he added.

Though “Alice in Nodeland” is primarily made for entertainment and to offer ETHDenver delegates a unique experience, it also aims to raise awareness of dRPC’s multi-chain solution and the critical role RPC nodes play in decentralizing access to Web3 data.

dRPC acts as a gateway for Web3 developers and users to connect to a distributed network of independent third-party public nodes. By supporting the growth of a diverse and independent Web3 infrastructure, dRPC ensures that no single entity has control. Its pay-as-you-go model offers scalable resources with transparent, predictable pricing.

