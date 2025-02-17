dRPC To Premiere AI-Generated ‘Alice in Node-Land’ In Denver: The First Short Film Promoting Decentralization

In Brief dRPC has announced the upcoming premiere of its short film, “Alice in Node-land,” set to debut on February 25th at ETHDenver.

Decentralized network of RPC (Remote Procedure Call) endpoints, dRPC, announced the upcoming premiere of its short film, “Alice in Node-land”, which will debut on February 25th at ETHDenver, a major Ethereum and blockchain community event.

Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s renowned novel, “Alice in Wonderland” the film reimagines the classic tale within a blockchain-powered world, becoming the first AI-generated animated short film in the Web3 space designed to promote decentralization.

The story follows Alice, a pragmatic and determined Web3 developer frustrated by the limitations of centralization. She finds herself in a sci-fi-inspired wonderland, where she draws inspiration from the Ethereum community and takes on the Queen of Nodes—a tyrannical figure whose centralized grip threatens the ecosystem. Alice’s quest is to uncover the infrastructure that will free her decentralized finance (DeFi) application.

Set in a richly imaginative world filled with references to well-known figures in the Web3 community, the film introduces a cast of characters that reflect the dynamics of the space–the frantic White Rabbit, a perpetually late messenger for the dRPC Resistance, the enigmatic Cheshire Cat, a cryptic trickster who vanishes and reappears at will, and the eccentric Hatter, who leads a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). At the center of the conflict is the Queen of Nodes, a ruthless ruler obsessed with control—symbolizing the ongoing tension between centralized and decentralized systems in today’s blockchain sector. Through satire and creative storytelling, Alice in Node-land aims to entertain while shedding light on the critical issues shaping the future of Web3.

Follow The Bus And Secure Iconic Merch

The film will be screened on a mobile cinema bus traveling through Denver during the ETHDenver conference, offering attendees to experience the film in an unconventional setting. Those interested in catching a screening are encouraged to follow dRPC on social media platform X for updates on the bus route and its scheduled stops at ETHDenver side events.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to acquire exclusive movie-related merchandise. dRPC has also announced a special incentive for those who share details about the film on social media, promising to reserve some of the most sought-after of it inspired by the film’s protagonist.

