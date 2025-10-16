Dragonfly: Investing Across Borders to Shape the Future of DeFi

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Dragonfly’s General Partner, Rob Hadick, emphasizes the importance of an international perspective in building global financial infrastructure, focusing on founders’ ability to navigate global markets.

In crypto, borders are optional, but vision is not. Rob Hadick, General Partner at Dragonfly, believes that building global financial infrastructure requires a truly international perspective.

“Crypto is a global phenomenon. It’s meant to move money, move value, move information — borderless,” Hadick says. “Founders have to meet people where they are — in Asia, in Singapore, in Hong Kong, in the U.S.”

Dragonfly’s portfolio reflects this philosophy. From Bybit in Asia to Athena and Monad in the U.S., Hadick emphasizes that a founder’s ability to navigate global markets is as important as the product itself.

“We try to bring founders into all markets,” he notes. “That’s where we’ve found real success.”

A New Wave of Institutional Talent

The regulatory landscape in the U.S. is evolving, and Hadick sees this as a catalyst for a new generation of founders.

“With the new administration and clarity around crypto, people who were hesitant — even from institutions like BlackRock — are now excited,” he says. “They see tailwinds, and they’re bringing talent and experience into the space.”

Dragonfly is positioning itself to engage with this wave of institutional capital, helping connect seasoned professionals to the opportunities and dynamism of crypto markets.

Doubling Down on DeFi Infrastructure

For Hadick, DeFi isn’t just hype — it’s a reimagining of finance itself.

“DeFi is any financial system on blockchain rails. It’s cheaper, transparent, and automated — better than traditional finance,” he explains. “You can do things on-chain that would require massive capital, committees, and approvals offline.”

Examples include equity perpetuals through Perpetuity, or tokenized private credit via sACRED — allowing smaller participants to access sophisticated financial products with far fewer barriers.

“Bringing the traditional world together with DeFi creates a better financial system,” Hadick says.

The Trends That Matter

Dragonfly focuses on transfer of value, tokenization, payments, and global financial rails.

“We double down on what’s remaking global financial infrastructure. We’re not chasing the shiny new thing of the day,” Hadick explains. “We invest where crypto actually changes the way money moves.”

This focus guides how Dragonfly evaluates founders, projects, and emerging technologies — a disciplined lens in a world full of fleeting trends.

Advice for Emerging Founders

Hadick’s guidance is simple but firm: passion and market understanding matter more than the initial idea.

“Have conviction in the space, commit fully, and show founder-market fit,” he says.

“The exact way you enter a market will evolve, but we care about your passion, your ability to inspire, and your willingness to run through walls to get things done.”

Dragonfly’s global-first, DeFi-focused approach isn’t just an investment strategy — it’s a blueprint for shaping the future of finance.

“Show us that, and we’re interested in talking to you,” Hadick concludes.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este